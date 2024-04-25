Repsol told to clean up its act on Arbroath platform toilet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Repsol told to clean up its act on Arbroath platform toilet

By Michael Behr
25/04/2024, 7:00 am Updated: 25/04/2024, 7:09 am
© Supplied by RepsolThe Arbroath platform can have up to 33 people on board - all sharing one toilet.
Repsol has been told to clean up its act over poor toilet facilities on its Arbroath platform which have been “in desperate need of replacing” since 2020.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) served Repsol Resources UK with an improvement notice to remedy the lacklustre restroom aboard the installation.

According to HSE, Repsol failed to provide suitable, sufficient, and necessary lavatories and washbasins in the vicinity of work areas.

It noted that during its inspection of the Arbroath installation between 21-23 February this year, only one external toilet was available for use by the 27 personnel on-board.

“This single toilet is not deemed suitable for the use by 27 persons or the maximum POB of 33,” HSE said.

It added that the external toilet was sited in or next to a permitted smoking area, resulting in non-smokers being exposed to tobacco smoke.

HSE noted that Repsol knew about the poor facilities on board the platform in 2020 and assured HSE of its plans to improve the area, which has not been completed.

“There is only a single external toilet on Arbroath and is in desperate need of replacing,” the company reported to HSE. “This is in need of repair/upgrade”.

A Repsol UK spokesperson told Energy Voice: “We can confirm we have received an Improvement Notice from the HSE requesting we undertake a review of sanitary facilities on the Arbroath installation.

“We will implement the necessary improvements to meet the requirements of the Improvement Notice.

“Safe operations in all company activities are a priority and we are committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all personnel who work on our sites.”

Repsol has until the end of August to comply with the order.

Arbroath Platform

The Arbroath installation is a production platform on Block 22/17s east of Aberdeen in the Central North Sea.

The platform was installed in 1989 and commenced production drilling in early 1990, with production start-up following later that year.

The position of the toilet near smoking rooms, and the exposure of occupants to second-hand smoke, reflects an ongoing debate about smoking on oil platforms.

Some companies, such as Harbour Energy, have been considering the possibility to ban smoking from their assets.

Official statistics say that 30% of offshore workers are smokers, though those could be closer to 50%.

