Multiple injured as former subsea industry ship topples in Edinburgh dock

An error occurred. Please try again.

The RV Petrel research ship, formerly known as Subsea 7’s Seven Petrel, has toppled while in a dry dock in Edinburgh, injuring several people.

It is said that a major rescue operation is being undertaken at Imperial Dock in Leith as ambulances and fire crews and the police are on the scene.

The Scottish Ambulance Service sent five ambulances, an air ambulance, three trauma teams and other resources to the scene.

The vessel pitched to the right-hand side and pictures show the RV Petrel sitting at a 45-degree angle with the dock.

© Supplied by PA

Now owned by tech giant Microsoft, the ship formerly known as the Seven Petrel was built in 2003.

Formerly a subsea vessel, the ship is now used for research purposes.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers and emergency service colleagues are responding to an incident at Imperial Dock in Leith, Edinburgh, whereby a ship on dry dock has become dislodged from its holding.

“Police were called to attend at around 8.35am on Wednesday and officers remain at the scene.

“The public are asked to avoid the area to allow emergency service access.”

© Supplied by PA

Leith councillor Adam McVey said the ship became dislodged in strong winds and he described the incident as “terrifying” for those on board.

He tweeted: “Emergency services are responding to a major incident at Leith docks – a ship has been dislodged from its holding in strong winds.

“Terrifying for those on board, my thoughts are with those who’ve been injured & hope everyone recovers quickly. Please avoid area.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 0829 hours today to attend an incident in Leith.

“We have dispatched five ambulances, an air ambulance, three trauma teams, our special operations team, three paramedic response units and one patient transport vehicle.”