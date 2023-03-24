Capricorn Energy to slash 120 UK jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Capricorn Energy to slash 120 UK jobs

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
24/03/2023, 9:22 am Updated: 24/03/2023, 9:22 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Capricorn EnergyCapricorn energy
Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy (LON: CNE) has announced job cuts which will see around 120 of its UK employees made redundant as it focuses its attentions on Africa.

The Edinburgh-based operator is “reviewing its UK office space requirements” after abandoning its merger with Israeli gas group NewMed.

Capricorn said it expects to have a “substantially reduced” headcount in the UK, resulting in an organisation of less than 40 people – a 75% cull.

The London-listed firm currently has around 238 global employees, and the cuts are being made as part of a review of its exploration and production portfolio.

Most of the cuts are expected in the next two months, and a further update is expected on April 27.

“As a result of the reduced headcount, the Company will be reviewing its UK office space requirements to align to the expected size of the renewed organisation,” the firm said in a stock exchange announcement.

Last month Capricorn dropped plans to merge with NewMed as the plan became untenable following changes to the firm’s board and a lack fo support for the deal.

Palliser Capital was a major opponent to the move, making accusations including “costly strategic pivots and capital allocation blunders”.

Capricorn Energy is focused on Egypt, but the Scotland-based exploration and production firm has some nominal assets in the UK North Sea.

That includes stakes in five licences alongside Deltic Energy, which recently had success with Shell in the Pensacola discovery – the largest in the Southern North Sea for a decade.

Capricorn said: “In the earliest days of the strategic review, the Board concluded Capricorn’s near-term strategic focus should be primarily on Egypt, and to farm down, monetise or exit exploration concessions outside Egypt.

“As a result, Capricorn will need a substantially reduced headcount in the UK and will therefore shortly enter a redundancy consultation process which is expected to result in an organisation of less than 40 people in the UK. Capricorn anticipates the majority of these changes will be made in the coming two months.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts