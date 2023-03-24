Denmark asks Nord Stream 2 to help identify object near blast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Denmark asks Nord Stream 2 to help identify object near blast

By Bloomberg
24/03/2023, 9:32 am
© Source: Swedish Coast Guard/Gettnord stream
Gas emanating from a leak on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea on September 28, 2022

The Danish Energy Agency has invited Swiss-based Nord Stream 2 to participate in an operation to lift an unknown object found next to the damaged gas link in the Baltic Sea.

The Danish authorities said the object doesn’t pose an immediate safety risk, but have decided to salvage it with the help of the nation’s military forces. The agency is awaiting a response from Nord Stream 2 — which runs one of the two Russian pipelines damaged in explosions last September — on its request to help identify the object.

“It is possible that the object is a maritime smoke buoy,” the agency said in a statement late on Thursday.

Western nations have strengthened security on energy infrastructure following explosions on the Nord Stream 2 and Nord Stream links, which they blame on sabotage. A preliminary investigation showed the rupture of the pipelines — designed to carry Russian gas to Germany — may have been due to blasts.

Russia has blamed the sabotage on the US, Ukraine and Poland, calling them “beneficiaries” of the explosions. The US and its allies have rejected those allegations and suggest Russia may have been behind the underwater blasts.

