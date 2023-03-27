AFBE-UK bolsters advisory board with BP and Celestia appointments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

AFBE-UK bolsters advisory board with BP and Celestia appointments

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
27/03/2023, 8:14 am Updated: 27/03/2023, 8:17 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by AFBE-UKLeft pic: From left to right, Dushyant Sharma, vice-president transformation at bp, Dr Ollie Folayan MBE and Dr Roy Bitrus, co-chairs of AFBE-UK Scotland. And right: Dr Carol Marsh OBE, head of digital systems at Celestia UK.. -. Supplied by AFBE-UK Date; 27/03/2023
Left pic: From left to right, Dushyant Sharma, vice-president transformation at bp, Dr Ollie Folayan MBE and Dr Roy Bitrus, co-chairs of AFBE-UK Scotland. And right: Dr Carol Marsh OBE, head of digital systems at Celestia UK.. -. Supplied by AFBE-UK Date; 27/03/2023

Diversity and inclusion group AFBE-UK has bolstered its advisory board with new appointments.

Dushyant Sharma, vice-president of transformation at BP, joins with more than 20 years’ experience in the sector.

With a career spanning locations globally, he works with a variety of mentees across the diversity spectrum.

Dr Carol Marsh, head of digital systems at Edinburgh-based Celestia UK also joins, having won OBE for diversity and inclusion in electronic engineering in 2020.

The advisory board meets the AFBE-UK’s executive board twice a year to provide guidance and support.

Dr Ollie Folayan MBE, Chair of AFBE-UK Scotland, said: “We are honoured to have Dushyant and Carol join the advisory board. Dushyant is a leader within an international and diverse energy company, while Carol is a highly-respected figure across industry – both with a mission to effect change. Their work in diversity, equity and inclusion is exemplary and AFBE-UK look forward to gaining a great deal of insight and guidance from them.”

Dushyant Sharma, Vice-President Transformation of bp, said: “I am honoured and humbled to have been invited by Ollie and the AFBE-UK team to join their advisory board.

“Diversity, equity and inclusion is not just the right thing to do for people and society at large, but it’s also proven to be a business imperative to enable better results. The energy industry faces complex challenges and that requires people from diverse backgrounds to help resolve. AFBE-UK are a great team that can help achieve this, along with ensuring organisations are more reflective of the society in which we live.”

Dr Carol Marsh OBE, Head of Digital Systems at Celestia UK, said: “I first met Ollie at an IET Diversity and Inclusion conference in Scotland and I was surprised at the problems ethnic minorities faced in engineering but so impressed with the services AFBE-UK provide to address these problems.

“I’m passionate about engineering and think that everyone should have the right to become an engineer and there should be no barriers to entry. Therefore, it is a great privilege to join the AFBE-UK advisory board and to help them achieve their aims.”

AFBE-UK supports young people, particularly those from black and minority ethnic (BME) backgrounds, with career aspirations in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM).

The social enterprise provides mentoring programmes to support young people from under-represented groups.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts