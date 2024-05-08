Port of Cromarty firth appoints Alex Campbell as new chief executive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Port of Cromarty firth appoints Alex Campbell as new chief executive

By Mathew Perry
08/05/2024, 9:48 am Updated: 08/05/2024, 9:50 am
© Supplied by Morrison MediaNewly appointed Port of Cromarty Firth chief executive Alex Campbell.
The Port of Cromarty Firth (PoCF) has appointed Alex Campbell as its new chief executive following the retirement of former boss Bob Buskie.

Mr Buskie announced his retirement in October last year after more than ten years at the helm of the Invergordon site.

Mr Campbell will take up the role after joining from Aberdeen-based environmental and geospatial consultancy APEM Ltd.

PoCF said Mr Campbell has “extensive experience” in the renewables, oil and gas, marine and environmental sectors.

He previously held similar roles at survival and safety solutions firm Survitec Group and specialist service provider James Fisher and Sons.

© PRESS AND JOURNAL
Former Port of Cromarty Firth CEO Bob Buskie announced his retirement in 2023 after 10 years at the helm of the Invergordon site.

Mr Campbell also spent eight years at multinational engineering firm Atkins as managing director for oil and gas.

‘Powerhouse’ of the Highland economy

In a statement, Mr Campbell said he was “honoured” to be taking on the role, describing the port as a “powerhouse of  the Highland economy”.

“These are exciting times for the Port and the Highlands as we look towards the full establishment of Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport and the area becoming a key hub for the development of the offshore wind industry,” he said.

© Supplied by Port of Cromarty Firth
WindFloat turbine in Port of Cromarty Firth.

“I look forward to working with the port’s excellent team and all its stakeholders to maximise the long-term benefits of these unprecedented opportunities in offshore renewables whilst continuing to support and develop our services in established industries such as cruise and oil and gas.”

PoCF chairman Hugh Mitchell said Mr Campbell joins the port as it seeks to progress ambitions to be the major marshalling and integration port for Scotland’s offshore wind sector.

“I would like to take this opportunity, on behalf of the board and the Port team, to express our gratitude to Bob Buskie, whose tenure saw the Port’s turnover, staff and land capacity double and culminated in Inverness and the Cromarty Firth winning Green Freeport status.

“We wish him all the very best in his retirement.”

Port of Cromarty Firth

The appointment of Mr Campbell continues a milestone start to the year for the port, which welcomed its 750th visit from a North Sea rig last month.

The PoCF is also moving closer to potentially securing a share of £160 million in funding from the Floating Offshore Wind Manufacturing Investment Scheme (FLOWMIS).

The port is also involved in the Scottish Government’s Strategic Investment Model (SIM) process as it continues to progress expansion plans to support the offshore wind sector.

In January last year, the Cromarty Firth port was officially confirmed by the UK government as a ‘green freeport’ alongside Forth Ports, promising a jobs boost to the Highland economy.

However, a recent report raised questions about the number of jobs the two green freeport schemes are set to deliver, with tens of thousands of fewer jobs expected.

