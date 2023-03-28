Perenco oil spill ‘potentially catastrophic’ says Dorset MP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Perenco oil spill ‘potentially catastrophic’ says Dorset MP

By Reporter
28/03/2023, 7:04 am
The MP for South Dorset said a Perenco oil spill in the area is “potentially catastrophic” but added he had received assurances that it is “not as serious as first thought”.

Asking an urgent question in the Commons, Conservative MP Richard Drax said: “I am very concerned at this spill, which is potentially catastrophic.”

He added: “I’ve been assured this morning that the spill is not as serious as first thought. The majority of the fluid that leaked from an underground pipeline was contained yesterday.”

He told MPs the effect on the marine environment “is unknown”.

He asked the Government “to ensure that it is paramount the regulator carries out a full investigation into why the leak occurred”.

He said he wanted the Government to seek assurances from Perenco “that the rest of their network is being properly maintained and checked, we do not want this to happen every again”.

Sightings of oil in Poole Harbour following a pipeline spill are “down by 60-70%” as a clean-up plan is put in place to protect sensitive nature reserves.

The public is still being advised to avoid going into the water or using the beaches despite the oil appearing to begin to disperse.

Poole Harbour Commissioners (PHC), which regulates activities in the harbour, said a leak occurred at a pipeline operated by gas company Perenco, under Owers Bay, on Sunday.

Approximately 200 barrels of reservoir fluid were released after the leak occurred at the Wytch Farm oil field.

Perenco, the owner of the UK’s largest onshore oil field, said a “small” amount of reservoir fluid (consisting of 85% water and 15% oil) escaped from its pipeline.

Sandbanks, Poole, in Dorset file photo. Approximately 200 barrels of reservoir fluid was released into Poole Harbour after the leak.

PHC carried out a survey of the harbour on Monday morning involving 100 people, helicopters and drones.

It said it was working with local authorities to monitor and clean up the spill using the Shoreline Clean-up and Assessment Technique (Scat).

It said in a statement: “Aerial footage gathered today, suggests that there is a 60-70% reduction in oil sightings on the water.

“Collection of oil from sightings has already commenced and is being recovered to a safe waste recovery site on the port estate.”

Members of the public have been urged to avoid using the water and beaches within the harbour.

PHC stated: “As a precaution, the public should still avoid using the water for recreational purposes and continue to avoid bathing at beaches within Poole Harbour until further updates become available.

“BCP (Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole) Council is in the process of putting signage up on the beaches to inform bathers of this.

“It is unlikely that there will be any long-term health effects from short exposures (eg days).

“Anyone who has come into contact with the spill should wash immediately with soap and water for 10 minutes.

“If eyes have come into contact with the spill, they should be rinsed with water. Anyone who has been exposed to fuel oil and is feeling unwell, please contact NHS 111 or seek medical attention from your GP.”

According to Poole Tourism, Poole is Europe’s largest natural harbour and a site of nature conservation, with many international protections in place.

The harbour is also a Ramsar site which recognises wetlands of international importance, particularly for wildfowl, a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSI) and a Special Protection Area (SPA).

Franck Dy, Perenco UK’s Wytch Farm general manager, said: “Any spill is an extremely serious matter and a full investigation will be launched to ascertain what happened in Poole Harbour.

“It is important to stress that the situation is under control, with the discharge of fluids having been stopped and the spill is being contained.”

The firm confirmed a clean-up operation is under way.

Philip Broadhead, leader of Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council, said told BBC Radio 4: “I am clearly angry and disappointed, this is the second-largest natural harbour, award-winning beaches, very delicate ecosystem. The natural reaction is to be very worried.”

Environment groups have expressed anger and concern at the risk posed by oil facilities on the UK coast, particularly close to protected wildlife sites.

Richard Hill, from the Marine Conservation Society, said: “I am shocked and saddened to see yet another oil spill in UK waters. We need better protection for sensitive sites such as Poole harbour.

“The seabird breeding season is about to take place and there are tern and gull colonies close by at Brownsea Island that may be vulnerable.

“It would be awful for a future spill to impact on the wider area of the harbour, home to overwintering and breeding birds, or sensitive habitats such as the seagrass beds outside at Studland.

“This incident should be considered a warning to adequately protect sensitive sites and ensure that oil industry infrastructure is up to the task. We cannot allow these spills to continue to happen.”

Dr Malcolm Hudson, associate professor in environmental science at the University of Southampton, said the spill was “potentially a serious environmental incident”.

He said: “While we don’t know the full extent of the leak yet, a spill in Poole Harbour raises particular concerns. It’s a very large enclosed bay – and so pollutants may not be flushed out quickly by the tides.

“Also, it’s a very low energy environment, so unlike a spill on an open coast, there won’t be much wave action to help break down and disperse the oil.

“Poole Harbour is especially sensitive, and internationally protected for the wildlife there.”

