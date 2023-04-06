Offshore sector shows solidarity with striking SLB staff

An error occurred. Please try again.

The UK SLB (NYSE: SLB) workers striking in Norway have been receiving messages of solidarity from across the energy sector.

The British workers employed by SLB are working on the Island Captain vessel, which is currently under contract for ConocoPhillips on the Ekofisk field, and are taking industrial action as their package is alleged to not meet the Oil Service Agreement.

The Norwegian trade union, Industri Energi, has previously said that the UK workers are being “grossly underpaid” and undertaking up to “28-30 hour” long shifts.

The UK workers downed tools at midnight on the 30th of March as an agreement with their employer could not be reached.

SLB commented: “We can confirm that a small number of SLB employees have gone on strike. We are disappointed the latest mediation did not result in an agreement.

“We remain dedicated to resolving this matter as soon as possible, and are open to continuing the dialogue.

“SLB ensures that all its employees are fairly compensated and salary terms are aligned with relevant laws and regulations.

“We do not compromise on safety and will maintain our operations in a safe and compliant manner with the crew onboard.”

‘It is no surprise’

Previously, Energi Industri’s Deputy leader, Ommund Stokka, said: “SLB UK does not want the oil service agreement to apply in the company and that’s why there was a breach in the negotiations.”

To which a Unite Union spokesperson has said: “It is no surprise that SLB UK does not want to recognize the oil service agreement (OSA), at the same time that the company is trying to pressure British workers’ terms and conditions in the Norwegian sector.”

Fellow UK union, RMT, has also chimed in, saying: “RMT supports their fight for collective bargaining rights with employer SLB UK. We stand shoulder to shoulder with our Industri Energi colleagues in the fight to ensure justice.”

‘We fully support the strike’

The solidarity shown does not only extend to UK-based organisations, but the union of the port workers in Esbjerg has also been showing support for the workers’ plight.

The local trade union leader, Jakob Lykke, recently spoke with the Norwegian union, saying: “It does not belong anywhere that oil workers in a large international company such as SLB UK should be denied a Norwegian collective agreement when they carry out work on the Norwegian continental shelf.

“For us it is obvious. And we fully support the strike.”