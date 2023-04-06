Offshore sector shows solidarity with striking SLB staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Offshore sector shows solidarity with striking SLB staff

By Ryan Duff
06/04/2023, 3:49 pm
© Supplied by Enrgi IndustriIndustry stands with SLB UK strike action.
Industry stands with SLB UK strike action.

The UK SLB (NYSE: SLB) workers striking in Norway have been receiving messages of solidarity from across the energy sector.

The British workers employed by SLB are working on the Island Captain vessel, which is currently under contract for ConocoPhillips on the Ekofisk field, and are taking industrial action as their package is alleged to not meet the Oil Service Agreement.

The Norwegian trade union, Industri Energi, has previously said that the UK workers are being “grossly underpaid” and undertaking up to “28-30 hour” long shifts.

The UK workers downed tools at midnight on the 30th of March as an agreement with their employer could not be reached.

ConocoPhillips North Sea © ConocoPhillips
The Greater Ekofisk complex

SLB commented: “We can confirm that a small number of SLB employees have gone on strike. We are disappointed the latest mediation did not result in an agreement.

“We remain dedicated to resolving this matter as soon as possible, and are open to continuing the dialogue.

“SLB ensures that all its employees are fairly compensated and salary terms are aligned with relevant laws and regulations.

“We do not compromise on safety and will maintain our operations in a safe and compliant manner with the crew onboard.”

‘It is no surprise’

Previously, Energi Industri’s Deputy leader, Ommund Stokka, said: “SLB UK does not want the oil service agreement to apply in the company and that’s why there was a breach in the negotiations.”

To which a Unite Union spokesperson has said: “It is no surprise that SLB UK does not want to recognize the oil service agreement (OSA), at the same time that the company is trying to pressure British workers’ terms and conditions in the Norwegian sector.”

Fellow UK union, RMT, has also chimed in, saying: “RMT supports their fight for collective bargaining rights with employer SLB UK. We stand shoulder to shoulder with our Industri Energi colleagues in the fight to ensure justice.”

‘We fully support the strike’

The solidarity shown does not only extend to UK-based organisations, but the union of the port workers in Esbjerg has also been showing support for the workers’ plight.

The local trade union leader, Jakob Lykke, recently spoke with the Norwegian union, saying: “It does not belong anywhere that oil workers in a large international company such as SLB UK should be denied a Norwegian collective agreement when they carry out work on the Norwegian continental shelf.

“For us it is obvious. And we fully support the strike.”

