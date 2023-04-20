Peterhead’s JBS secures £3 million in contracts in 2023 so far

An error occurred. Please try again.

The Peterhead-based engineering firm, JBS Group, has had what it describes as its “best ever start to a year”, securing £3 million worth of contracts.

A number of these contracts were made up of fabrication deals, having served energy services firms in the UK, Europe, Brazil, USA, South-East Asia and the Middle East.

The latest contracts involve fabrication work, screw conveyors and its patented Sea Axe subsea excavation technology.

Providing screw conveyors and its patented Sea Axe subsea excavation technology, JBS believes that its policy on the former will win it more work in Brazil as all conveyors must be dual drive from now on.

JBS took over the Aberdeen-based firm, Screw Conveyors in 2017 following the high court in London putting the acquired business into administration.

The Peterhead company has also seen increased demand for its patented Sea Axe technology, which is manufactured at Peterhead and enables fast, large-scale mass flow subsea excavation.

The small size of the product and low emissions produced from the Sea Axe makes the product stand out from JBS’ competitors, the firm claims.

© Supplied by JBS

The excavation tool has been contracted to support a harbour expansion project at a Scottish port.

JBS’ patented product has been popular overseas as well, with the firm having deployed the Sea Axe in Bangladesh and Thailand for pipeline burial and decommissioning work.

JBS has agreed deals with a series of companies in the energy and space sectors for its blast containment products, where patented fabrics are used, for ballistic, blast, fire and arc flash protection.

Over the last six months, the north-east business has taken on board 12 new employees, bringing its total headcount to 62 with an additional two apprentices.

Jo McIntosh, sales and marketing manager at JBS, said: “The work we have landed makes this our best start to a year. The quality of our fabrication and our screw conveyors has been recognised by clients, while we also received a greater number of enquiries about our blast containment products.

“Our Sea Axe forms a central part of our offering. We’ve received excellent feedback from companies about our technology and how our in-house team supported those projects.

“We have ambitious plans for growth in 2023 and beyond. We are continuing to invest in training and developing our apprenticeship programmes. More than half of our staff have come through this programme.

“Our innovative approach and ability to solve a range of complex engineering issues across several disciplines has been welcomed by the market.”