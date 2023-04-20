Peterhead’s JBS secures £3 million in contracts in 2023 so far

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Peterhead’s JBS secures £3 million in contracts in 2023 so far

By Ryan Duff
20/04/2023, 6:44 am
The Peterhead-based engineering firm, JBS Group, has had what it describes as its “best ever start to a year”, securing £3 million worth of contracts.

A number of these contracts were made up of fabrication deals, having served energy services firms in the UK, Europe, Brazil, USA, South-East Asia and the Middle East.

The latest contracts involve fabrication work, screw conveyors and its patented Sea Axe subsea excavation technology.

Providing screw conveyors and its patented Sea Axe subsea excavation technology, JBS believes that its policy on the former will win it more work in Brazil as all conveyors must be dual drive from now on.

JBS took over the Aberdeen-based firm, Screw Conveyors in 2017 following the high court in London putting the acquired business into administration.

The Peterhead company has also seen increased demand for its patented Sea Axe technology, which is manufactured at Peterhead and enables fast, large-scale mass flow subsea excavation.

The small size of the product and low emissions produced from the Sea Axe makes the product stand out from JBS’ competitors, the firm claims.

© Supplied by JBS
JBS’ Sea Axe

The excavation tool has been contracted to support a harbour expansion project at a Scottish port.

JBS’ patented product has been popular overseas as well, with the firm having deployed the Sea Axe in Bangladesh and Thailand for pipeline burial and decommissioning work.

JBS has agreed deals with a series of companies in the energy and space sectors for its blast containment products, where patented fabrics are used, for ballistic, blast, fire and arc flash protection.

Over the last six months, the north-east business has taken on board 12 new employees, bringing its total headcount to 62 with an additional two apprentices.

Jo McIntosh, sales and marketing manager at JBS, said: “The work we have landed makes this our best start to a year. The quality of our fabrication and our screw conveyors has been recognised by clients, while we also received a greater number of enquiries about our blast containment products.

“Our Sea Axe forms a central part of our offering. We’ve received excellent feedback from companies about our technology and how our in-house team supported those projects.

“We have ambitious plans for growth in 2023 and beyond. We are continuing to invest in training and developing our apprenticeship programmes. More than half of our staff have come through this programme.

“Our innovative approach and ability to solve a range of complex engineering issues across several disciplines has been welcomed by the market.”

