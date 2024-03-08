Focus on fabrication for JBS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Focus on fabrication for JBS

By JBS Group
08/03/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by JBS GroupExpertise: JBS Group has an established track record for fabrication projects in the energy sector.
Multi-disciplined engineering firm JBS Group is experiencing significant growth in one of its specialist service areas – fabrication – as it pursues new opportunities.

The company delivers fabrication projects of all sizes and levels of complexity for oil and gas operators as well as energy service and supply firms in the UK and further afield.

Its engineering and fabrications division possesses the resources and capabilities to perform structural and pipework fabrication in a range of ferrous and non-ferrous materials – encompassing anything from small-scale components to large load-out structures.

JBS Group’s Peterhead base features a network of five workshops and specialist support facilities that can accommodate multiple projects simultaneously, alongside an extensive laydown and storage area.

Jo McIntosh, JBS Group’s sales and marketing director, said: “We’re pushing ahead with our growth strategies across our product and service lines, and nowhere more so than in our fabrication work where customers are increasingly recognising the benefits associated with our unique service proposition.

“It’s based on the deployment of the best available technology, a genuinely flexible approach to service delivery, and many years of experience in multiple international markets.

“It’s also a complete offering, including material supply, fabrication and testing – with each customer order overseen by a dedicated project manager.

“Our capabilities and our track record range from onsite fabrication at our Peterhead base to offsite delivery locally, nationally and internationally – and to both onshore and offshore operations.

“Current JBS activities extend from a variety of fabrication scopes at our base to an onsite team performing work for a major contractor at its facility in Rosyth and a team of welders and fabricators mobilising to support another offshore contractor in the Gulf of Mexico.”

Fabrication projects include: overboarding chutes; moonpool covers; HPU frames; anchors; work platforms; umbilical reelers; pipework and install as well as other types of related work. Beyond oil and gas, JBS Group’s customer portfolio spans the renewables, distilleries and maltings, and aerospace sectors – and its fabrication teams also directly support the manufacture and deployment of some of its own key products.

This includes frames and installs for its blast and fire containment solutions, as well as build and install support for its screw conveyor products.

In addition, JBS manufactures its innovative subsea excavation system Sea Axe in-house.

For more information, visit www.jbsgroupglobal.com

