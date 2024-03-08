Focus on fabrication for JBS

Multi-disciplined engineering firm JBS Group is experiencing significant growth in one of its specialist service areas – fabrication – as it pursues new opportunities.

The company delivers fabrication projects of all sizes and levels of complexity for oil and gas operators as well as energy service and supply firms in the UK and further afield.

Its engineering and fabrications division possesses the resources and capabilities to perform structural and pipework fabrication in a range of ferrous and non-ferrous materials – encompassing anything from small-scale components to large load-out structures.

JBS Group’s Peterhead base features a network of five workshops and specialist support facilities that can accommodate multiple projects simultaneously, alongside an extensive laydown and storage area.

Jo McIntosh, JBS Group’s sales and marketing director, said: “We’re pushing ahead with our growth strategies across our product and service lines, and nowhere more so than in our fabrication work where customers are increasingly recognising the benefits associated with our unique service proposition.

“It’s based on the deployment of the best available technology, a genuinely flexible approach to service delivery, and many years of experience in multiple international markets.

“It’s also a complete offering, including material supply, fabrication and testing – with each customer order overseen by a dedicated project manager.

“Our capabilities and our track record range from onsite fabrication at our Peterhead base to offsite delivery locally, nationally and internationally – and to both onshore and offshore operations.

“Current JBS activities extend from a variety of fabrication scopes at our base to an onsite team performing work for a major contractor at its facility in Rosyth and a team of welders and fabricators mobilising to support another offshore contractor in the Gulf of Mexico.”

Fabrication projects include: overboarding chutes; moonpool covers; HPU frames; anchors; work platforms; umbilical reelers; pipework and install as well as other types of related work. Beyond oil and gas, JBS Group’s customer portfolio spans the renewables, distilleries and maltings, and aerospace sectors – and its fabrication teams also directly support the manufacture and deployment of some of its own key products.

This includes frames and installs for its blast and fire containment solutions, as well as build and install support for its screw conveyor products.

In addition, JBS manufactures its innovative subsea excavation system Sea Axe in-house.

For more information, visit www.jbsgroupglobal.com