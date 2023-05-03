WellGear eyes 100% workforce growth on contracts drive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

WellGear eyes 100% workforce growth on contracts drive

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
03/05/2023, 8:00 am
WellGear UK MD Murdo Macleod. Pic: Wullie Marr.

A clutch of new contracts, including three signed in the UK over the last month, are expected to help energy services firm WellGear globally double in size over the next two years.

UK managing director Murdo Macleod said the group, headquartered in Holland, expects to rise from around 250 employees to 500 worldwide in the next 18-24 months.

The firm currently employs 90 in the UK, operating out of its reguinal HQ outside Aberdeen in Drumoak – up substantially from 2019 when it had 10 employees at the base, bolstered by 30-40 others in the region working offshore.

In the last month, WellGear has landed three contracts in the UK which will support 100 jobs locally – one on well plugging and abandonment (P&A), one on conductor recovery and one on well worker (adding production) – which will support 100 jobs locally.

Other work has also been signed in Tinidad and Tobago and in New Zealand and Australia in recent weeks.

These deals, alongside new work in mainland Europe in geothermal, are worth eight figures to the business, Macleod said.

Macleod adds that UK turnover, where “a lot of the expertise comes from”, is expected to increase 25-30% over that two-year period, with more jobs to follow.

WellGear was launched it its current guise in 2015 by CEO Sigo Tjeerdsma, targeting well workovers, but has since become a significant player in the UK P&A market, with efforts afoot for global growth.

Projects in the UK and Europe are being bolstered by new facilities at its main base in Holland, and a new facility in Australia, alongside another potentially crucial new market in the Middle East where the firm is agreeing final terms with four different operators.

Macleod said WellGear is a “one unit operation” despite the split geographies. “It’s the first time I’ve been part of a team that truly is one team, regardless of location.”

P&A and well workovers are roughly 60-40% of the business, with geothermal a rising growth area.

“In the UK, there’s massive potential,” notes Macleod on legacy P&A wells, though it has, in the last two years, also seen a resurgence of well workovers to add production.

No work has been done in geothermal in the UK yet but, again, Macleod sees opportunity.

Right now, WellGear is completing a major P&A contract for a North Sea operator and will be, on the other end of the spectrum, adding production for three more operators over the summer.

That comes after work last year for an operator where WellGear doubled production on the company’s offshore platform.

P&A, electrification and growth

wellgear

Abandoning wells, he notes, “can be deferred for so long but at some point it needs to happen” and that message is getting through to the industry.

It’s not just the UK, either, with WellGear recently executing a 75-well abandonment campaign onshore Holland.

Using electrification, rather than diesel generators, for that work has also drastically cut noise pollution on land for people living nearby (“you can almost hear a pin drop in some of these sites”).

He said: “In the UK, there’s massive potential, but that potential also exists globally. This work needs to be done.

“Investment in the equipment and people is only going to grow. New state-of-the-art facilities in Holland will set us up nicely for this region.”

Macleod sees the vision of CEO Sigo Tjeerdsma as a big driver in the recent success.

“His vision was to modernise this sector of the industry – there had been no investment in this side for decades.

“When you look at what was on the market on this side of the sector in 2015, when he set up, to what it is now –  in terms of modernisation, innovation it’s a continual investment in projects and evolution with the equipment – that’s a big part of it.

“On the back of that, work is being generated globally; here in the UK, Holland, Australia, the States and the Middle East.”

