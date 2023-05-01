EnerMech appoints Spenceley as ops and asset management director

An error occurred. Please try again.

EnerMech has appointed industry veteran Ian Spenceley to a new role as operations and maintenance (O&M) and asset management director as part of a growth push.

The energy services firm said it is in a “period of rapid growth”, increasing footholds in new and existing markets, with diversification into sectors including marine, renewables and infrastructure.

Mr Spenceley has worked globally for major firms including Shell, BP, Petroleum Development Oman, Woodside and SOCAR managing regional project and operational teams.

Prior to oil and gas, Mr Spenceley worked in the merchant navy as a mechanical engineer.

He will be based in the UK, reporting to Europe regional director Carl Mook.

Mr Spenceley said: “EnerMech is forging ahead with its ambitious growth and diversification strategy which makes this a very exciting time to join the company.

“I’m very pleased that the major projects, operations and maintenance, assurance expertise and experience I’ve developed in previous roles, including those as senior SIA (Shell Internal Auditor) and head of internal investigation for PDO for many years will support the company as it moves to new markets and geographies.”

Regional director, Carl Mook, added: “Ian’s expertise and breadth and depth of knowledge will be pivotal in taking EnerMech to the next level as we continue our programme of extending our global reach and further developing our asset and integrity management, operations and maintenance and TAR capabilities across new and existing markets.

“Our strategic approach as we seek to expand is to bring further value to our clients, simplifying complex multi-phase campaigns through the delivery of integrated solutions. With Ian’s background and experience, he is ideally placed to lead our team and help keep our clients’ assets running safely and productively.”