EnerMech appoints Spenceley as ops and asset management director

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

EnerMech appoints Spenceley as ops and asset management director

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
01/05/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 01/05/2023, 11:14 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by EnerMechenermech
EnerMech has appointed industry veteran Ian Spenceley as O&M and asset management director

EnerMech has appointed industry veteran Ian Spenceley to a new role as operations and maintenance (O&M) and asset management director as part of a growth push.

The energy services firm said it is in a “period of rapid growth”, increasing footholds in new and existing markets, with diversification into sectors including marine, renewables and infrastructure.

Mr Spenceley has worked globally for major firms including Shell, BP, Petroleum Development Oman, Woodside and SOCAR managing regional project and operational teams.

Prior to oil and gas, Mr Spenceley worked in the merchant navy as a mechanical engineer.

He will be based in the UK, reporting to Europe regional director Carl Mook.

Mr Spenceley said: “EnerMech is forging ahead with its ambitious growth and diversification strategy which makes this a very exciting time to join the company.

“I’m very pleased that the major projects, operations and maintenance, assurance expertise and experience I’ve developed in previous roles, including those as senior SIA (Shell Internal Auditor) and head of internal investigation for PDO for many years will support the company as it moves to new markets and geographies.”

Regional director, Carl Mook, added: “Ian’s expertise and breadth and depth of knowledge will be pivotal in taking EnerMech to the next level as we continue our programme of extending our global reach and further developing our asset and integrity management, operations and maintenance and TAR capabilities across new and existing markets.

“Our strategic approach as we seek to expand is to bring further value to our clients, simplifying complex multi-phase campaigns through the delivery of integrated solutions. With Ian’s background and experience, he is ideally placed to lead our team and help keep our clients’ assets running safely and productively.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts