North Star makes series of senior appointments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

North Star makes series of senior appointments

By Ryan Duff
01/05/2023, 12:01 am
© Supplied by North StarHead of financial planning and analysis for North Star, Lesley Dunn.
Head of financial planning and analysis for North Star, Lesley Dunn.

The vessel operator, North Star has appointed Lesley Dunn, to the newly created role of head of financial planning and analysis with the aim of driving growth.

Working out of the firm’s Aberdeen office, Ms Dunn will work closely with the company’s chief financial officer and chief strategy officer.

She will be charged with the management of lender and shareholder information requirements, including detailed financial modelling, currency and interest rate hedging and cash management, in addition to supporting long-term business planning for newbuild capex approvals and mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

Chief strategy officer for North Star, Fraser Dobbie, said: “Lesley’s key skills in creating financial models to support decision-making will be invaluable to the team as we plan our future in the energy industry.”

Ms Dunn is a chartered accountant with 25 years of experience she established her career with Simmons & Company, now Piper Sandler, where she has participated in over 20 transactions with a combined value in excess of around £1.59 billion ($2bn).

Most recently, the new North Star head of financial planning and analysis worked as a senior specialist for the Aberdeen headquartered engineering and consultancy business Vysus Group.

Ms Dunn also ran her own financial consultancy business for seven years.

© Supplied by North Star
James Bradford, chief technology officer for North Star

This news follows the recent appointment of James Bradford as chief technology officer. Both roles have been created as the firm progresses towards its fleet decarbonisation target of 2040.

In another newly created role, Mr Bradford will accelerate the company’s ESG and decarbonisation strategies by delivering a technological roadmap to drive performance and innovation investments as the firm progresses towards its fleet decarbonisation target of 2040.

Ms Dunn said: “I’m thrilled to be joining the team at North Star at a time when it is experiencing considerable growth across the renewable energy sector and looking to expand its hybrid-electric offshore wind vessel fleet and services across Europe.

“Following a £140million worth of investment last year, including £50million from Scottish National Investment Bank, North Star is in a financially robust position to further progress its new build programme and seize new market opportunities.

“North Star is a company with a rich legacy and a well-respected reputation across UK waters, operating from bases in Aberdeen, Lowestoft and Newcastle.

“It has been built on a solid foundation of safety, service and quality, delivering exceptional levels of support to its clients in one of the world’s most challenging and demanding industries.

“I’m looking forward to supporting the group as it continues to grow, expanding its reach across the sector, and helping North Star bring its first-class capabilities and innovative solutions to new and returning customers, backed by strong commercial acumen.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts