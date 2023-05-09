Former IOG boss Andrew Hockey takes up top job at ECITB

The former IOG boss, Andrew Hockey, will be taking on the chief executive role at Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB) as of 1 June.

The new appointment will be taking over from interim chief executive, Andy Brown, who has been holding the position since he vacated the role earlier this year.

ECITB has confirmed that Mr Brown will continue to carry out his duties as the group’s accounting officer until 5 July when Mr Hockey fully takes charge.

Lynda Armstrong, ECITB board chair, said: “Andrew joins us at a time when there are critical challenges facing our industry. Paramount is the need to ensure employers have the skilled people needed in the face of a tight labour market.

“As an industry, we must do more to attract, develop and qualify new entrants while continuing to train our existing workforce.

She added: “I cannot think of a better individual to work with us and steer us to achieve the next phase of our mission and vision.”

Before working for IOG, the new boss worked in the UK and internationally with European majors Petrofina and ENI and with US and UK independents Triton, Monument and Lasmo.

Until 2021, Mr Hockey was a non-executive director at UK oil and gas exploration and production company, Fairfield Energy, which he co-founded in 2005 and helped to transition to a decommissioning company in 2016.

The new boss said: “The engineering construction industry faces some major challenges – not least in securing the skills needed for the country to meet its Net Zero aspirations.

“There are huge infrastructure projects on the horizon including multiple carbon capture, hydrogen and fixed offshore wind projects in the design or planning stage, and floating offshore wind projects under discussion. The workforce as it stands right now would be unable to meet this demand.

“Whilst my immediate focus will be to deliver the ECITB Strategy 2023-2025 that was developed in partnership with industry, training providers and the UK, Scottish and Welsh governments – I will also be looking to the future.

“We need a more diverse workforce to help develop the way we operate and to grow the number of skilled workers to meet future demand in planning and executing projects.”