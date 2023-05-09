Former IOG boss Andrew Hockey takes up top job at ECITB

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Former IOG boss Andrew Hockey takes up top job at ECITB

By Ryan Duff
09/05/2023, 2:50 pm
© Supplied by ECITBAndrew Hockey named ECITB CEO.
Andrew Hockey named ECITB CEO.

The former IOG boss, Andrew Hockey, will be taking on the chief executive role at Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB) as of 1 June.

The new appointment will be taking over from interim chief executive, Andy Brown, who has been holding the position since he vacated the role earlier this year.

ECITB has confirmed that Mr Brown will continue to carry out his duties as the group’s accounting officer until 5 July when Mr Hockey fully takes charge.

Lynda Armstrong, ECITB board chair, said: “Andrew joins us at a time when there are critical challenges facing our industry. Paramount is the need to ensure employers have the skilled people needed in the face of a tight labour market.

“As an industry, we must do more to attract, develop and qualify new entrants while continuing to train our existing workforce.

She added: “I cannot think of a better individual to work with us and steer us to achieve the next phase of our mission and vision.”

Before working for IOG, the new boss worked in the UK and internationally with European majors Petrofina and ENI and with US and UK independents Triton, Monument and Lasmo.

Until 2021, Mr Hockey was a non-executive director at UK oil and gas exploration and production company, Fairfield Energy, which he co-founded in 2005 and helped to transition to a decommissioning company in 2016.

The new boss said: “The engineering construction industry faces some major challenges – not least in securing the skills needed for the country to meet its Net Zero aspirations.

“There are huge infrastructure projects on the horizon including multiple carbon capture, hydrogen and fixed offshore wind projects in the design or planning stage, and floating offshore wind projects under discussion. The workforce as it stands right now would be unable to meet this demand.

“Whilst my immediate focus will be to deliver the ECITB Strategy 2023-2025 that was developed in partnership with industry, training providers and the UK, Scottish and Welsh governments – I will also be looking to the future.

“We need a more diverse workforce to help develop the way we operate and to grow the number of skilled workers to meet future demand in planning and executing projects.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts