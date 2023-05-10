Lithium mega-battery sites need safety rules to avoid fires, ex-minister warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Lithium mega-battery sites need safety rules to avoid fires, ex-minister warns

By Reporter
10/05/2023, 6:54 am
© Supplied by AnescoBattery storage
File photo of battery modules at an Anesco storage site.

Huge new energy storage sites across the UK need better regulation to prevent the risk of “toxic” fires, a Conservative former minister has said.

Basingstoke MP Dame Maria Miller urged the Government to bring in new safety requirements for lithium-ion battery storage facilities.

The storage sites are growing in number across the UK, as the country moves towards more renewable forms of energy generation.

The former minister said the Energy Bill currently being considered by MPs was the perfect way to introduce new rules for the mega-battery sites.

But Dame Maria told the Commons the Bill was “silent” on the fire safety risks they pose.

She said: “For the first time the Bill recognises that electricity storage is separate to electricity generation. It is a new sector, because in the past power stations were designed to match consumer demand.

“With around half of our electricity now generated by wind, it is essential to store electricity to help out when the wind isn’t blowing, to put it plainly.

“Over 90% of our UK electricity storage capacity is in lithium-ion batteries. Whilst recognising energy storage, the Bill is silent on the fundamental future of the sector including fire safety.”

She suggested there were “hundreds of new applications coming forward in around 350 constituencies” which would introduce new battery sites, and warned about the fire risks they pose.

Dame Maria said: “Those sorts of fires cannot be put out. They can only be stopped by cooling with large amounts of water over several days.

“This creates toxic fumes and polluted water run-off. Even though the use of batteries for this purpose is relatively new and there are currently 35 in action, we have already had one major fire in Merseyside in 2019 that took 59 hours to put out.”

The Tory MP added: “This new technology is being rolled out at lightning speed with 473 new sites under way, yet there is still no planning guidance for local authorities, no requirement to obtain an environmental permit from the Environment Agency, and no requirement for the fire service to be consulted over designs or locations.

“This Bill must directly address this gap in regulation.”

Dame Maria suggested she would bring forward amendments to the Bill in order to boost the safety of the batteries if the Government did not do so itself.

Energy minister Andrew Bowie suggested the Government would meet with Dame Maria to address her concerns.

He told the Commons: “I was pleased to meet with her recently along with Department for Levelling up, Housing, and Communities colleagues and would like to reassure her that the Government is committed to working with her, the fire services and ministerial colleagues towards a suitable way forward on this important issue which I know many people are concerned about.”

