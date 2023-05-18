‘Shame on us’: Workers ‘decommissioned’ as students can’t find jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Shame on us’: Workers ‘decommissioned’ as students can’t find jobs

By Ryan Duff
18/05/2023, 3:38 pm Updated: 18/05/2023, 4:09 pm
© Supplied by Rory RaittDecom Week 2023 takes on the lack of jobs in decommissioning
Decom Week 2023 in Aberdeen's Ardoe House Hotel.

Decom Mission’s chief executive Sam Long said “Shame on us” at an Aberdeen event as a student pointed out the difficulties of getting into the industry.

Student Maria pushed for more opportunities for those leaving university who want to work in North Sea decommissioning at Decom Week in Aberdeen’s Ardoe House Hotel.

Maria stood up and told the delegates: “I’ve looked at the attendees list and I might be the only student here.”

It is worth noting that the North Sea Transition Authority’s David Wilson is also a student, and he would be chairing a session later that morning.

However, the point Maria was making still stands, as Sam Long agreed saying: “Shame on us because that’s really really bad.”

People like Maria are going ‘extinct’

The student from Moldova who is undertaking a master’s in petroleum engineering continued that people like her are going “extinct”.

She said: “You have students who have completed a decommissioning degree and there are no jobs.”

Making a strong point, Maria asked the people attending Decom Week to raise their hands if they signed up for a “decommissioning possession when you applied,” one delegate raised their hand.

She laughed: “So there’s no internships, no actual jobs after I graduate.”

She concluded by asking the industry to work with more students and make a career in decommissioning “more accessible.”

Older workers ‘decommissioned’

ExxonMobil’s global decommissioning advisor explained that there are not just issues with young people getting into the space, the sector also struggles to retain experienced employees as well.

The US Supermajor’s John Gillies told delegates that “very few” members of management have ever carried out a decommissioning project when they take on work.

Mr Gillies explained: “Many project teams that do a decommissioning project tend to get decommissioned after the project.

“They tend to be people in late career, they tend to retire, they tend to not have a continuous track of decommissioning projects in the company.

“Importantly, if you look around at the management of many of our companies, very few of any of them have actually ever done a decommissioning project.”

The talks at the north-east event proved to highlight a short sight on the part of firms working in the decommissioning sector as workers are lost and jobs are not available to the next generation.

This comes as the energy industry looks to scale up work in decommissioning as it transitions into renewables.

