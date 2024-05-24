Decom Mission survey reveals frustration rife in decommissioning sector

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

Decom Mission survey reveals frustration rife in decommissioning sector

By Mathew Perry
24/05/2024, 8:00 am Updated: 24/05/2024, 8:04 am
Decommissioning work at the Miller platform in the North Sea.
The BP Miller platform being decommissioned.

A survey conducted by decommissioning trade organisation Decom Mission has revealed widespread frustration with regulators among several supply chain concerns.

The survey also highlighted concern among respondents that the decom sector is “heading towards a lowest price wins environment which is dangerous, and will drive unsafe operations and shortcuts”.

Launched last year, Decom Mission said the survey aimed to deliver a ‘snapshot’ of industry sentiment across the offshore oil and gas, nuclear and decommissioning sectors.

The survey received 199 responses from organisations including supply chain firms, asset owners and operators, consultants, and regulators.

More than half of survey respondents said they worked across multiple energy sectors, with around a third working solely in oil and gas.

Along with capturing sentiment across the sector, Decom Mission said the survey also provided “primary insight into current supply chain capability and capacity”.

Covering themes including commercial operations, sector confidence, the environment, people and skills and safety and regulation, the results revealed a sense of frustration and concern within the decommissioning supply chain.

Survey reflects supply chain’s ‘current reality’

Decom Mission premiered the findings at the opening session of this year’s Decom Week event in Aberdeen, and the organisations’ chief executive officer Sam Long said the survey focused on the “supply chain’s current reality”.

“Whilst we understand that there will always be an emphasis on future opportunities within the energy industry, we felt it imperative to focus on the supply chain’s current reality, and in doing so have re-categorised what many of us will recognise on a more anecdotal basis into actionable and quantifiable insight,” Mr Long said.

© Supplied by Kenny Elrick/DC Thom
Decom Mission CEO Sam Long.

“In doing so, we can further assist the supply network (which incorporates asset owners), in addressing identified challenges, such as a requirement for more sustainable and equitable business practices, a continued need to advance decom culture and mindset and the enablement of better outcomes.

“Those outcomes include improved recycling and reuse of assets, support for circular economy principles, more effective regulations, and a commitment to the decarbonisation of decom operations.”

Offshoring and cost pressures among key concerns

Developed alongside process safety and data science firm Empirisys, the survey gathered a mix of text-based and multiple choice responses.

With an average survey score of 0.62, the responses suggested a “level of dissatisfaction with the decom industry”.

Particular dissatisfaction was felt in the areas of project execution, regulation, and skills gaps.

“People and skills are a critical concern in most sectors,” Mr Long said.

“But it is nuanced and will require smart solutions”.

According to the survey, in commercial aspects the respondents “feel squeezed by budget constraints, project delays, and pressure for cost reductions”.

The NSTA officially withdrew three permits, covering the Greater Brae Area (GBA), from Fujairah Oil and Gas UK12 on Friday. © Taqa/ Coen de Jong
The Sliepnir and Thialf heavy lift vessels at Brae Bravo ahead of the topside removal in 2021.

Respondents felt costs are often seen to outweigh environmental outcomes, with the industry seen to fall short of implement its goals around circularity and repurposing.

They also expressed concern about the lack of experienced personnel, the challenge of maintaining profitability, and the hurdles in investing in sustainable technologies.

“There’s an overall frustration about the commercial challenges facing the decommissioning sector and a desire for more sustainable and equitable business practices,” the report states.

The survey also revealed low levels of confidence in the sector, with responses highlighting concerns about continuous project delays and deferrals, offshoring and a lack of project visibility.

Lack of regulatory clarity for decom sector

Respondents also expressed dissatisfaction and concern about the currently offshore decommissioning regulatory environment.

Many responses expressed a desire for regulatory reform and changes to provide more clarity, with employees feeling that regulatory bodies are not providing sufficient guidance and support to decom-focused organisations.

The impact of regulatory decisions on the UK economy, especially in relation to offshore decommissioning work being conducted or awarded abroad, featured prominently with concerns about the impact on sector growth and value for UK taxpayers.

© Supplied by AF Gruppen
The Curlew FPSO at the Vats yard in Rogaland, Norway.

Several responses also highlighted what “appears to be a disproportionate amount of influence by operators on regulators” and questions about integrity and accountability.

Some respondents felt regulators often side with operators “to the detriment of other stakeholders”.

Decom Mission operations director Callum Falconer said in the organisation’s work with “both the regulated and regulator” it rarely sees “failure”, however “chances for improvement do emerge”.

Safety a positive, though concerns remain

Questions on safety training, prioritisation and culture were among the most highest scoring questions across the survey, with most respondents answering positively.

However, respondents also expressed concern that “safety, especially in terms of decommissioning, is often overshadowed by cost considerations”.

Empirisys chief technology officer Peter Sueref said the results of the survey are poised to “inform real change in the decom supply network”.

“The carefully crafted survey elicited thousands of text-based answers, resulting in a deep pool of information from which to draw insights,” Mr Sueref said.

“Our approach to scrutinising these responses involved not only analysing the numerical and statistical answers, but also adding real value by deriving the sentiment and insights from long-form text answers, and weaving all of this together to provide rich, meaningful insights.”

