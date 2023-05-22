Harbour awards $20 million contract to Expro for Balmoral abandonment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Harbour awards $20 million contract to Expro for Balmoral abandonment

By Ryan Duff
22/05/2023, 9:48 am
Harbour Energy has awarded a contract worth more than $20 million (£16.08m) to the energy services firm, Expro, for decommissioning work in the UK North Sea’s Balmoral area.

The US-based services firm will carry out a well abandonment campaign as part of the decommissioning project for the Balmoral area for the UK’s largest producer of oil and gas.

This work will be delivered from Expro’s Aberdeen facilities and add to the firm’s Well Test and Well Construction teams already supporting the decommissioning work in the Balmoral area.

The multi-year contract will take advantage of Expro’s Subsea Well Access technology with a combination of open-water and in-riser applications deployed from a semi-submersible rig to carry out the work.

According to the US firm, Wells that require abandonment tend to suffer from loading and fatigue issues on the wellhead and Christmas trees.

Expro says its lightweight open-water system circumvents these issues during the subsea well access intervention part of the abandonment process.

Colin Mackenzie, Expro’s vice president of Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa said: “We are proud to have secured this award by offering an innovative approach to meet the needs of this important customer.

“We believe that our leading-edge technology continues to deliver safe, reliable and environmentally secure subsea well access in support of major projects around the world.

“We are delighted to further extend the scope of our partnership on this campaign which reinforces our position as a key enabler within the plug and abandonment market.”

Despite delivering a “strong first quarter” this year, Harbour said earlier this month, it was rephasing certain decommissioning activities as it was hit by the UK’s controversial windfall tax.

Earlier this year, the business confirmed it plans to “re-phase” up to $100 million per year of decommissioning spend in the wake of the energy profits levy.

Harbour Energy also blamed the controversial tax system for production in the first three months of the year being down when compared to the same timeframe in 2022.

