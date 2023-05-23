Drones to carry out methane emissions survey on Kraken FPSO

An error occurred. Please try again.

Bumi Armada has signed a deal with IKM Testing UK to carry out a drone-based methane emissions survey on the Kraken vessel in the North Sea.

Bumi Armada aims to use the survey results to inform its Methane Action Plan to reduce emissions from the Kraken.

Baseline methane emissions were established for the Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel following an aerial survey in November last year. By performing multiple drone surveys, IKM was also able to provide an efficiency assessment of the Kraken’s flare.

The second drone survey is due to commence in Q3 of this year and will see IKM build on the results from the initial work.

Sam Rowley, M∙E∙Q Technical Lead at IKM Testing said: “It is fantastic to see Bumi Armada understand the value of methane emission quantification, taking clear action and leading the way to reduce emissions of the Kraken FPSO, and we look forward to returning to the vessel later this year.

“The energy industry, as one of the largest emitters of methane gas, has made concerted efforts to monitor and reduce its output in line with net zero targets. Our M∙E∙Q service allows operators to quantify and verify their assets methane emissions.”

Mr Rowley added: “With the UK currently falling short of its international commitments to cut methane emissions, M∙E∙Q provides a clear understanding of where these outputs originate, and how to better plan for improvement actions.

“As we navigate the energy transition, methane can serve as a transitional fuel.

“To maximise the benefits of methane utilisation, it is crucial for the industry to prioritise the reduction of fugitive methane emissions during production to the lowest feasible level.

“In this regard, our M·E·Q service can play a vital role by providing a comprehensive assessment of an installation’s methane emissions.

“By understanding and actively managing these emissions, producers can enhance their efforts in utilising methane as a bridging fuel whilst minimising its environmental impact.”