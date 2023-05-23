Drones to carry out methane emissions survey on Kraken FPSO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Drones to carry out methane emissions survey on Kraken FPSO

By Ryan Duff
23/05/2023, 4:07 pm
© Supplied by EnQuestEnQuest windfall tax
The Kraken FPSO

Bumi Armada has signed a deal with IKM Testing UK to carry out a drone-based methane emissions survey on the Kraken vessel in the North Sea.

Bumi Armada aims to use the survey results to inform its Methane Action Plan to reduce emissions from the Kraken.

Baseline methane emissions were established for the Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel following an aerial survey in November last year. By performing multiple drone surveys, IKM was also able to provide an efficiency assessment of the Kraken’s flare.

The second drone survey is due to commence in Q3 of this year and will see IKM build on the results from the initial work.

The Bumi-Armada-owned FPSO used to produce from EnQuest’s Kraken field

Sam Rowley, M∙E∙Q Technical Lead at IKM Testing said: “It is fantastic to see Bumi Armada understand the value of methane emission quantification, taking clear action and leading the way to reduce emissions of the Kraken FPSO, and we look forward to returning to the vessel later this year.

“The energy industry, as one of the largest emitters of methane gas, has made concerted efforts to monitor and reduce its output in line with net zero targets. Our M∙E∙Q service allows operators to quantify and verify their assets methane emissions.”

Kraken FPSO
The Armada Kraken FPSO was converted from an oil tanker at Keppel’s shipyard in Singapore

Mr Rowley added: “With the UK currently falling short of its international commitments to cut methane emissions, M∙E∙Q provides a clear understanding of where these outputs originate, and how to better plan for improvement actions.

“As we navigate the energy transition, methane can serve as a transitional fuel.

“To maximise the benefits of methane utilisation, it is crucial for the industry to prioritise the reduction of fugitive methane emissions during production to the lowest feasible level.

“In this regard, our M·E·Q service can play a vital role by providing a comprehensive assessment of an installation’s methane emissions.

“By understanding and actively managing these emissions, producers can enhance their efforts in utilising methane as a bridging fuel whilst minimising its environmental impact.”

