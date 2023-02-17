EnQuest shelves Kraken drilling in response to windfall tax changes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

EnQuest shelves Kraken drilling in response to windfall tax changes

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
17/02/2023, 7:53 am Updated: 17/02/2023, 3:16 pm
Operator EnQuest (LON: ENQ) is to defer drilling at its Kraken field following last year’s changes to the North Sea windfall tax.

In a trading update, the company says it has “has further optimised its capital programme for 2023” as a result of the government’s fiscal tinkering in November.

Planned production drilling at the Kraken field has been shelved, while the company’s cash capital expenditure for 2023 is expected to be approximately $160 million – that excludes acquisitons.

The company’s planned investment programme includes three infill wells at Magnus, and three new wells at Golden Eagle.

In September, EnQuest sait it intended to review its capex plans in response to incentives included in the energy profits levy.

But since then, the government has upped the windfall tax by a further 10%, to a  headline rate of 75%, and kicked back the closing date until 2028.

TotalEnergies has already announced a cut to its North Sea spend as a result of the change, while Harbour Energy blamed it for job cuts.

EnQuest chief executive, Amjad Bseisu, said: “Looking ahead, changes to the UK Energy Profits Levy will impact cash flow generation and have implications for our capital allocation strategy and our UK production growth ambitions.

“However, given the strong performance towards our leverage target, returns to shareholders are becoming an increasingly important consideration for our capital allocation decisions.

“In the immediate future, we remain focused on deleveraging and intend to prioritise organic investments with quick pay backs and accretive M&A opportunities that allow us to leverage our operating capability and tax loss position.”

EnQuest’s average Group production for 2022 was 47,259 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), 6% higher than 2021.

Averagegross production from Karken was 26,091 boepd, towards the top end of guidance, reflecting “top quartile FPSO uptime throughout the year”.

Magnus production of 12,641 boepd reflects well integrity and workover programmes pre-turnaround, and the completion of the North West Magnus well in October, the company said.

But production from the Cnooc operated Golden Eagle field was lower than expected for 2022, at 6,323 boepd.

Despite inflationary pressures, EnQuest expects its operating expenditure to be approximately $400 million, reflecting strong cost discipline and favourable foreign exchange rates.

Moreover, “record free cash flow” has driven around  a $500 million reduction in EnQuest’s debt.

Mr Bseisu added: “EnQuest delivered strong operational performance and continued to exercise financial discipline, resulting in record free cash flows of over $500 million in 2022. Our net debt has been reduced to around $700 million, which has helped us to make excellent progress towards our leverage target of 0.5x. Additionally, our capital structure has been reset with debt maturities extended by five years following the successful refinancing of our facilities.

“EnQuest is proud to continue its role as a transition company, and we have made good progress in reducing our emissions. We have now reduced our UK emissions by c.40% from the 2018 benchmark, significantly ahead of the UK’s North Sea Transition Deal targets. Additionally, we have made progress in advancing our new energy and decarbonisation ambitions at the Sullom Voe Terminal. We have also cemented our position as a leading decommissioning partner, delivering one of the most productive campaigns seen in the UK North Sea by decommissioning 24 wells at Heather and Thistle last year.

“The performance of Magnus has improved with the successful execution of the planned shutdown and delivery of our extensive well programme, which also included the introduction of additional gas production at Magnus.”

