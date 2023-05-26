Hurricane Energy enjoys 10-fold surge in profits ahead of Prax takeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Hurricane Energy enjoys 10-fold surge in profits ahead of Prax takeover

By Ryan Duff
26/05/2023, 7:44 am Updated: 26/05/2023, 9:37 am
© Hurricane EnergyPrax Hurricane acquisitions vehicle
Hurricane signage on the Aoka Mizu FPSO

The CEO of Hurricane Energy (LON: HUR) has described its performance in 2022 as “both very challenging and a highly successful” as it made $113.6 million before tax.

Before dishing out $1.7 million in tax, Underlying profit before tax was up by more the 10 times that of 2021’s figures.

Hurricane’s chairman also addressed his company’s acquisition by Prax E&P, which is currently pending approval.

Philip Wolfe writes: “Should the Scheme be sanctioned by the Court, I believe Hurricane has an exciting future as part of the wider Prax organisation.”

Antony Maris, chief executive of Hurricane, commented: “2022 has been both very challenging and a highly successful year for Hurricane, whilst also an extraordinarily volatile period for our sector.

Mr Maris credited the work carried out at his firm’s Lancaster field for “significantly” strengthening Hurricane’s finances.

Despite this, production for Hurricane Energy was down in 2022 when compared to the year previous.

Hydrocarbon extraction dropped from 3,748 thousand barrels (Mbbl) in 2021 to 3,089 Mbbl last year, production dropped by a rate of 1800 barrels per day during 2020 as well.

Mr Maris continued: “During the year, the importance of domestic energy security was exacerbated by the terrible events in Ukraine and by the subsequent concerns over energy supplies across Europe resulting in surging commodity prices.

“The resulting high oil price early in the year, combined with outstanding operational performance at the Company’s Lancaster field, significantly strengthened Hurricane’s finances.

“Alongside this, working closely with our FPSO operator, we delivered superb uptime performance and produced towards the upper end of our annual production guidance. The field has now produced more than 15 million barrels.

“The delivery of a technically skilled and commercially efficient, debt-free Company enhanced our industry reputation and attracted outside investor interest.

“All this is a great credit to the team’s ability and commitment which, given the challenges of the last few years in particular, have delivered full value and a great return for Shareholders.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts