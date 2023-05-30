More oil rigs and vessels expected in Aberdeen, says Port boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

More oil rigs and vessels expected in Aberdeen, says Port boss

By Ryan Duff
30/05/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 30/05/2023, 7:02 am
© Supplied by Ryan Duff/ DCToil rig aberdeen

As the Noble Innovator oil rig leaves the Granite City, a Port of Aberdeen boss has described the project as “a win-win for everybody involved.”

With the project that brought the Noble Innovator to the South Harbour being labelled a success, Roddy James, chief commercial officer at Port of Aberdeen, told Energy Voice that the area can expect to see more energy sector vessels and rigs.

Mr James said: “I think we’ve had a huge response to opening up since July last year,” referring to the new South Harbour expansion, a £400m project with deeper waters allowing the arrival of vessels from rigs to cruise ships.

The Port of Aberdeen CCO continued: “It’s very much been embraced by your traditional oil and gas businesses from the operators through to the main vessel owners.”

The Noble Innovator was not embraced by all sides of the public, however, with campaigners hitting out against its arrival in February.

Roddy James, CCO at Port of Aberdeen

The jack up rig that had become a staple of the Granite City’s skyline departed Aberdeen’s South Harbour on Friday as it is set to take on decommissioning work for BP in the central North Sea.

While docked in the north-east, the Innovator underwent maintenance work, which Semco was responsible for.

Offshore wind looks to utilise the new South Harbour

The 200 metres tall vessel that has recently left the South Harbour fall within what Mr James classifies as “the decommissioning side and the oil and gas side” of Port of Aberdeen’s clientele.

However, other areas of the energy sector are also looking to take advantage of the new space on the north-east coast.

“There’s obviously the wind industry,” Mr James explained, “And as that picks up, you’ll see more and more of these types of vessels coming into the North Sea region.”

The market for renewables is growing, the Port boss explained that “65% of our market is energy-related and 12% of the energy business is now in renewables.”

Semco maritime
The Noble Innovator jackup at the Port of Aberdeen. Pic: Ross Gatt/ Semco Maritime

He continued: “We’re obviously perfectly positioned for a lot of that work and they see Aberdeen as very much a place they can come in and do what they need to do, whether it’s maintenance, crew change, et cetera.

“And the fact that we can bring in this size of vessels now gives the operators, and whoever’s utilising the wind farm, another place to go, as opposed to going either Norway or into Europe.”

Supporting Scotland’s supply chain

Making this scale of work available in Scotland is going to serve to support the county’s supply chain and create jobs in the region, Mr James believes.

“The innovator was a good example, that was going to Copenhagen or Esberg and Denmark,” he said.

“UK PLC or Scotland PLC probably wouldn’t have seen that extra work. And if you take a project like that between 60 and 90 days, you know you’re talking multi-million-pound project.

“If it’s in Aberdeen, would say 90% of the rigging, diving, scaffolding, whatever, will be sought from the region.”

© Supplied by Port of Aberdeen
Drone shots of the new South Harbour. Supplied by Port of Aberdeen

This level of engagement with local businesses was “great to see” for Mr James and was “massive from a supply chain perspective.”

Remaining in communication with the local supply chain the Port of Aberdeen CCO said that “it’s great to see their hunger” as more work is being made available through the city’s increased capacity for vessels.

As the Noble Innovator leaves the Granite City, Mr James says that “We’ll see other boats of that ilk” at the South Harbour in the future.

Recommended for you

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts