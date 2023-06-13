Shell Capital Markets day: CEO expected to steer firm back towards oil and gas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Shell Capital Markets day: CEO expected to steer firm back towards oil and gas

By Bloomberg
13/06/2023, 7:04 am Updated: 14/06/2023, 7:30 am
© Bloombergshell capital markets day
Wael Sawan, chief executive officer of Shell Plc, speaks during the 2023 CERAWeek.

Wael Sawan, the new CEO of Shell (LON: SHEL), is adamant that the oil giant is undervalued compared to its US peers. Now he’s heading to New York in an effort to prove it.

At a presentation on Wednesday, Sawan will give investors their deepest view yet on how he will execute his vision for the company: to give better returns to shareholders and close the valuation gap with companies like Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp.

To achieve that, Sawan is expected to boost dividends and pivot back toward the fossil fuels that drove record profits last year. That would be another sign of how the American vision of Big Oil’s future — which Shell has been encouraged to adopt by activist investor Dan Loeb’s Third Point LLC — is winning out.

“Shell has to take a hard look at itself and figure out where are they generating premium returns and where they’re not,” said Christyan Malek, head of energy strategy at JPMorgan Chase & Co. “In the next 10 years, taking advantage of an oil supercycle could turn out to be the key competitive strength for Shell relative to its European peers.”

Here are the key messages to look out for at this week’s event:

Dividends

London-listed Shell’s generous cash dividends attracted investors for decades, until former CEO Ben van Burden slashed the payout by two-thirds at the depths of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Key among this week’s announcements will be what Sawan will do with the payout, which has risen steadily since 2020 but still remains about 40% below its pre-cut level. Shell used its record cash flow last year to buy back billions of dollars its own stock and coupling that with a dividend increase would give investors a clear message.

Shareholder returns are the “elephant in the room,” according to RBC analyst Biraj Borkhataria, who expects a dividend increase of 20%. That level could be maintained with oil above $50 a barrel — comfortably below current prices — without having to cut into Shell’s budget for capital expenditures, he said.

Back to Basics during Shell Capital Markets Day

Van Beurden was the first Shell CEO to commit to shrinking the fossil fuel business and achieving net zero carbon emissions. Sawan is expected to steer Shell back toward the source of most its profits – oil and gas – during the Capital Markets Day.

In part, that’s a response to how the world has changed since Russia invaded Ukraine. Moscow’s decision to shut down its gas pipelines to Europe has created a huge new market for liquefied natural gas that the international oil majors are perfectly placed to serve.

Shell’s natural gas unit was key to the company’s record 2022 profits, and continued its stellar performance in the first quarter of 2023. The world is “desperately in need” of natural gas, Sawan said earlier this year. Internal documents seen by Bloomberg show the company now sees a long-term role in global energy for gas and aims to grow its LNG business in key markets.

Under van Beurden, Shell said its oil production peaked in 2019 and would drop by 1% to 2% annually through 2030, for an overall reduction of as much as 20%. In fact, Shell’s oil production has fallen even faster, achieving the 20% decline ahead of schedule due to divestments such as the $9.5 billion sale of U.S. Permian Basin assets to ConocoPhillips.

Sawan has already hinted that he’s not in favor of continuing to shrink Shell’s oil and gas business, saying earlier this year that cutting production right now “is not healthy” for consumers or the world economy.

Ruthlessness

Whether it’s oil and gas or renewable power, Sawan has said he will take a “ruthless” approach to how the company spends its money. Projects that don’t pass muster won’t go ahead.

Investors will be keen to know how that approach will affect Shell’s annual capital expenditure, which is forecast to be in a range of $23 billion to $27 billion this year. They will also be watching for any signs of a pullback in investment on clean electricity after the company spent a record $3.5 billion on its renewables and energy solutions unit last year.

Shell once aimed to become the world’s biggest electricity company, but executives told employees of the renewable power unit recently that they needed to make profits, not just CO2 cuts. Sawan has said repeatedly that the company’s current “Powering Progress” strategy of boosting returns while cutting emissions is the right one, but its execution will likely be different under his leadership.

Recommended for you

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts