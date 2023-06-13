Beleaguered IOG gets North Sea well going

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Beleaguered IOG gets North Sea well going

Troubled Southern North Sea operator has seen its share price plunge 40% in the last week
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
13/06/2023, 8:01 am Updated: 13/06/2023, 8:04 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Noble DrillingIOG
The Noble Hans Deul jack up rig spudded the H2 well.

Troubled North Sea operator IOG (LON: IOG) has announced some ray of hope with first gas for its H2 well in the southern sector.

Last week, IOG delivered a set of bad news which has since seen its shares plunge more than 40%.

The London-listed firm said the H2  well at its Blythe field – part of its wider Saturn Banks Hub – had been tested and coming in below expectations at 22.8 million cubic feet of gas and 280-336 barrels of oil per day.

It had been expected to produce at 30 – 40 million cubic feet per day.

IOG also said a substantial fall in gas prices also meant it was likely in breach of one or more convenants of its 100 million euro bond and was seeking a waiver – suggesting a risk of insolvency.

This followed news in April that H2 had been spudded, but drilling through an over-pressurised section of oil and gas led to substantial drilling fluid losses.

However, today IOG announced first production from H2, within one week of its initial three-month guidance – despite 34 days being lost over the well control event.

IOG said it is “expediting equipment to the rig” to resolve a downhole blockage which “if successful could increase” the H2 rates to the initial guidance of 30-40mmscf/d by around month-end.

The intervention is expected to cost IOG another £500,000.

First sale of gas was delivered from H2 to the Saturn Banks Reception Facilities at Bacton terminal on June 12.

IOG also said today that it remains in talks with bondholders, and noted a recent jump in gas prices but said “significant volatility and uncertainty persist”.

CEO Rupert Newall said: “IOG’s Drilling, Operations and Engineering teams have done an excellent job to bring the Blythe H2 well onstream within one week of our initial three-month guidance, despite losing over a month to the well control event.

“Strong collaboration with Petrofac (Well Operator), Shelf Drilling (rig contractor), ODEAM (infrastructure Duty Holder) and Perenco (terminal operator), among others, has enabled safe and efficient execution of this important well.”

“We are expediting equipment to the rig to resolve the apparent downhole mechanical blockage, which if successful could increase H2 flow rates by around month end to the 30-40 mmscf/d range that we guided pre-well. In addition, we continue to work very actively on next steps beyond H2 and expect to provide further updates shortly.”

