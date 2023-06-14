Shell Capital Markets Day: Shareholder payout as oil giant cuts spending elsewhere

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Shell Capital Markets Day: Shareholder payout as oil giant cuts spending elsewhere

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
14/06/2023, 7:39 am Updated: 14/06/2023, 9:34 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© BloombergShell Capital Markets Day
Shell CEO Wael Sawan.

Shell (LON: SHEL) will increase its dividend per share by 15% in the second quarter of the year and reduce spending elsewhere as part of CEO Wael Sawan’s Capital Markets Day pitch in New York.

London-listed Shell said total shareholder distributions are being increased to 30-40% of its cash flow from operations (CFFO), up from 20-30% previously.

It will also deliver buybacks of at least $5bn for the second half of 2023, subject to board approval.

Meanwhile capital spending elsewhere is being reduced.

Previously guided as $23-$27bn for 2023, Shell said this will reduce in 2024 and 2025 to $22-25bn, while annual operating costs will be structurally reduced by $2-3bn by the end of 2025.

Shell also set out a target to reduce underlying operating costs between $2bn and $3bn by 2025.

Shares were flat on the day following the announcement.

Upstream investment extended, ‘selective’ investment in hydrogen and CCS

Shell said last year it would spend £20 – £25bn in the UK energy system over the next decade, in areas including offshore wind, hydrogen and carbon capture.

It’s not clear how this latest spending change will impact those plans, but the firm said it will continue to invest in providing secure supplies of energy, while working to reduce carbon emissions.

shell capital markets day © Supplied by Shell
Shell’s Nelson platform.

This includes investing in “hydrogen and carbon capture and storage (CCS) in a disciplined manner”.

Shell has already pulled out of the Northern Endurance Partnership development for CCS in the UK in April to focus instead on Acorn in Aberdeenshire.

The firm said it plans to invest $10-15bn across 2023-2025 to support development of low-carbon energy solutions including biofuels, hydrogen, electric vehicle charging and CCS.

Areas of growth include “extend(ing) its advantaged position in Upstream” oil and gas, where it will “achieve cash flow longevity by stabilising liquids production to 2030”, and its Integrated Gas business, maintaining its global LNG position.

It will also build “leading positions” in low carbon fuels and electric vehicle charging, and selectively invest in power.

Emissions

Shell said it is making “good progress” towards becoming a net zero emissions business by 2050.

The FTSE 100 firm recently faced down a shareholder revolt at its AGM, backed by 20% of shareholders, to set climate reduction targets for 2030.

As part of Capital Markets Day plans, Shell said it is seeking to achieve near-zero methane emissions by 2030 and eliminate routine flaring from its Upsrream operations by 2025 – ahead of the World Bank’s Zero Routine Flaring 2030 initiative.

Mr Sawan said: “We need to continue to create profitable business models that can be scaled at pace to truly impact the decarbonisation of the global energy system.

“We will invest in the models that work – those with the highest returns that play to our strengths.”

Capital Markets Day

At a presentation today, Sawan will give investors their deepest view yet on how he will execute his vision for the company: to give better returns to shareholders and close the valuation gap with companies like Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp.

To achieve that, Sawan is expected to boost dividends and pivot back toward the fossil fuels that drove record profits last year.

Derren Nathan, head of equity research at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Shell’s share price has more than doubled from the lows seen in the pandemic, but at just over 6x this year’s earnings, management still see the valuation as attractive enough to commit a further $5bn slug to repurchasing the shares.

“The combined buyback/dividend payout target of 30-40% means that there is likely to be more to come. Shell stands by its net-zero emissions target for 2050, but that’s a long way out and doesn’t mean it won’t be producing hydrocarbons at that time.

“It has made some meaningful nearer term pledges including the elimination of gas flaring at its wells by 2025, but there will be some disappointment that oil production is set to remain at current levels out to at least 2030.

“Its also planning to invest $10-15 billion across 2023 to 2025 into low-carbon energy solutions including biofuels, hydrogen, electric vehicle charging and carbon capture solutions. But long term the increasing focus on pay-outs to shareholders is going to restrict the amount of capital available for investing in new technologies and that could make the pivot away from oil and gas more challenging.”

 

