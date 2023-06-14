Shell to ‘be unemotional with spend’ as board pushes financial ‘discipline’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Shell to ‘be unemotional with spend’ as board pushes financial ‘discipline’

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
14/06/2023, 3:14 pm Updated: 14/06/2023, 6:01 pm
Shell CEO Wael Sawan emphasised the need for 'discipline' during the group's capital markets day

Shell (LON: SHEL) is to adopt a a “ruthless” approach to “discipline and simplification” with a view to making the most of its existing portfolio.

Group chief executive Wael Sawan has set out plans to “become the investment case throughout the transition” by delivering “more value with less emissions”.

Updating investors at the New York Stock Exchange, Mr Sawan assured the room that the supermajor’s purpose – “to provide more and cleaner energy solutions” – isn’t changing.

Instead, the London-listed group will make choices, and question projects with “one goal in mind” – “every single part of our business needs to help us deliver more shareholder value, while lowering emissions”.

Discipline

Speaking at the start of Shell’s capital markets day on Wednesday, Mr Sawan said: “It is our commitment to ensure that we make the most out of our portfolio, on a relative basis versus our peers – and this is what I want to drive across the company.

“We are embedding accountability for delivery through the business lines, and deeper into the organisation.

Shell lawsuit

“To deliver excellent performance, you need a company that is focused on creating value and that diligently delivers what it promises.

“That takes discipline; discipline in how we invest and allocate capital, discipline in how we spend, and discipline and how we execute. Every dollar of our shareholders’ money needs to be stewarded with care.”

Scaling back spend to boost value

To that end Mr Sawan confirmed plans to reduce capital spending to between $22 billion and $25bn per year for 2024 and 2025.

In addition he intends to bring down Shell’s annual operating costs by as much as $2bn by the middle of the decade.

At the same time, he confirmed plans to hand at least $5bn back to shareholders in the second half of 2023, in a bid to improve the group’s valuation.

Shell chief financial officer Sinead Gorman said: “We continue to believe that we are undervalued, and as a result we will preferentially allocate capital to share buybacks.

Shell CFO Sinead Gorman. © Supplied by Shell
“That is why we are announcing buybacks for the second half of this year of a minimum of $5bn, to be completed by the Q4 results announcement, subject to board approval.

“In short, to be more disciplined in cost and capital generates more cash to support our growing dividend, and continuing with buybacks.”

Mr Sawan did set out specific areas where Shell would be allocating cash, with $10bn to $15bn set aside for low carbon energy solutions between 2023 and 2025.

There will also be “continued investment in oil and gas” in order “to ensure a balanced energy transition”.

Indeed, the group plans to keep flows steady up to the end of the decade, effectively dropping an output reduction target set just a couple of years ago, much to the ire of climate campaigners.

Charlie Kronick of Greenpeace UK said: “Shell’s production cut was always a joke, allowing oil production to fall more slowly than natural decline while boosting gas production at the same time – now they’re showing their true colours.”

Only ‘most attractive projects’ will get cash

Ms Gorman did acknowledge that Shell’s “spend has been at the higher end of our peer group”, something the board id seeking to address.

By “constraining capital”, the company will be forced to make “tougher choices”, meaning that “only the most attractive projects will receive funding”, she explained.

“At the heart of everything that we do will be a ruthless approach to capital allocation and a singular focus on creating long term value,” Ms Gorman said.

shell capital markets day © Supplied by Shell
“We will make every dollar count, be unemotional with our spend, and deliver performance not promises.

“This is not just about distributions, but also about how we drive discipline across the entire organisation, enabling us to reduce both opex and capex.”

