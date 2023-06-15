Shell employee satisfaction at highest level in a decade, says CEO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Shell employee satisfaction at highest level in a decade, says CEO

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
15/06/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 15/06/2023, 7:56 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
Employees at Shell (LON: SHEL) appear to more upbeat about working at the supermajor than they have been in years.

A survey of the company’s 93,000 personnel carried out last year returned “some of the highest scores” the group has seen “in a decade”.

After a torrid few years for oil and gas, during which thousands lost their jobs, things are looking up for the sector once more.

Europe’s concerted energy security drive has given fresh impetus to the industry, and companies are planning for the long term once more.

“Our people are as engaged as ever”, Shell chief executive Wael Sawan told investors during a presentation in New York.

He also hailed the company’s staff as the “heart of the show”, while reinforcing the need for “accountability” and “discipline” at all levels.

“We have a great workplace culture,” Mr Sawan said, and “we work hard on improving this further.

shell capital markets day © Bloomberg
Wael Sawan, chief executive officer of Shell Plc, speaks during the 2023 CERAWeek.

“For example, through our drive to become one of the most diverse and inclusive companies in the world today – 30% of our senior leaders are women.

“This management team’s opportunity is to fully mobilise the tremendous energy amongst our people to deliver the targets and ambitions that we have set for ourselves.”

Mr Sawan, who took over as CEO from Ben van Beurden at the start of the year, used Shell’s 2023 capital markets day to put his stamp on the London-listed company.

He unveiled a strategy to increase shareholder returns through buybacks, and cut adrift businesses that don’t pass muster.

Underpinning the plan is financial “discipline”, and Shell’s board said, “only the most attractive projects will receive funding” going forward.

Asked how he intends to “distil the philosophy” down through the group, Mr Sawan said the the “first sprint is a cultural sprint”.

energy barriers women

He added: “What we’re trying to do is to embed a culture through the organisation that is going to be able to withstand the test of time. We have a great set of values as a company, but what we haven’t done consistently is deliver our promises -so how do we do that day in and day out?

“Firstly, I touched on how we’re going to drive accountability through the business lines, deeper into the organisation. That’s everything from how we work manuals of authority, to expectations at various leadership levels.”

“It’s going to be a step up in the performance cadences that we have. For example, Sinead (Gorman, Shell CFO), and I will meet with our business directors on a very regular basis – once every couple of weeks – to get into the detail, expedite the decision making and really get the interventions that are needed earlier. We’ll look to cascade down that philosophy deeper into the organisation, and how we set up that ecosystem will play through over the coming months.”

