Petrofac workers on BP North Sea assets secure pay rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Petrofac workers on BP North Sea assets secure pay rise

By Ryan Duff
20/06/2023, 11:35 am Updated: 20/06/2023, 11:36 am
© Supplied by Unite the Unionnorth sea strikes
John Boland (right) alongside striking Unite members outside Petrofac's Aberdeen office earlier this year.

The Petrofac workers based on BP assets that have been locked in an ongoing industrial dispute over pay have secured a 9% pay rise.

Unite the Union has confirmed that around 90 of its members employed by Petrofac “overwhelmingly” backed a new offer which is the equivalent of a 9% increase in pay.

The Union explains that the deal consists of three elements, the Energy Services Agreement which adds 4%, a third week’s leave paid from offshore time, and an increase to the existing retention allowance.

© Supplied by Unite the Union
Stike action at Clair Ridge

This concludes a long-running industrial dispute that started in November last year and has seen multiple waves of strike action on BP assets in the North Sea.

On the agreed pay rise, a Petrofac spokeswoman told Energy Voice: “Our thanks to the Petrofac team who minimised disruption, whilst protecting safety and the environment, during this period.”

The BP assets that were affected by this dispute included Andrew, Clair, Clair Ridge, ETAP, and the Glen Lyon floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) facility.

BP said: “We welcome the resolution.”

© Supplied by Unite Offshore
Clair Ridge.

In March 95.5% of the union members voted to take strike action in a ballot turnout of 73.4%.

Unite industrial officer John Boland, commented: “The overwhelming support of our BP Petrofac membership for the wage offer is a big victory. The deal is the equivalent to a 9% uplift on basic salaries, which will be a significant boost to the pay packets of our members.

“It only came about because our members took BP Petrofac head-on. They must be congratulated for remaining firm because they have been on strike at various points over the last eight months fighting to secure a better deal.”

© Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shu
Sharon Graham. Photo by Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

Yesterday, Unite announced its members at Sullom Voe terminal accepted an increase worth 8.1% for 2022.

This came soon after the announcement that 700 Bilfinger workers had agreed to a wage offer worth 10% pay for this year.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham added: “The BP Petrofac deal is the latest in a number of big wins for Unite’s offshore membership.

“Unite is winning for workers in the North Sea and the Petrofac deal is another example. Our members have been involved in a long-running dispute with the company, so we are pleased that there is now a deal.

“Unite will always back our members in the fight for good jobs, pay and conditions in the offshore sector.”

The trade union remains in dispute with a number of offshore employers with additional Petrofac workers announcing strike dates over the next month alongside Wood employees.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts