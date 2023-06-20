Petrofac workers on BP North Sea assets secure pay rise

An error occurred. Please try again.

The Petrofac workers based on BP assets that have been locked in an ongoing industrial dispute over pay have secured a 9% pay rise.

Unite the Union has confirmed that around 90 of its members employed by Petrofac “overwhelmingly” backed a new offer which is the equivalent of a 9% increase in pay.

The Union explains that the deal consists of three elements, the Energy Services Agreement which adds 4%, a third week’s leave paid from offshore time, and an increase to the existing retention allowance.

© Supplied by Unite the Union

This concludes a long-running industrial dispute that started in November last year and has seen multiple waves of strike action on BP assets in the North Sea.

On the agreed pay rise, a Petrofac spokeswoman told Energy Voice: “Our thanks to the Petrofac team who minimised disruption, whilst protecting safety and the environment, during this period.”

The BP assets that were affected by this dispute included Andrew, Clair, Clair Ridge, ETAP, and the Glen Lyon floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) facility.

BP said: “We welcome the resolution.”

© Supplied by Unite Offshore

In March 95.5% of the union members voted to take strike action in a ballot turnout of 73.4%.

Unite industrial officer John Boland, commented: “The overwhelming support of our BP Petrofac membership for the wage offer is a big victory. The deal is the equivalent to a 9% uplift on basic salaries, which will be a significant boost to the pay packets of our members.

“It only came about because our members took BP Petrofac head-on. They must be congratulated for remaining firm because they have been on strike at various points over the last eight months fighting to secure a better deal.”

© Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shu

Yesterday, Unite announced its members at Sullom Voe terminal accepted an increase worth 8.1% for 2022.

This came soon after the announcement that 700 Bilfinger workers had agreed to a wage offer worth 10% pay for this year.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham added: “The BP Petrofac deal is the latest in a number of big wins for Unite’s offshore membership.

“Unite is winning for workers in the North Sea and the Petrofac deal is another example. Our members have been involved in a long-running dispute with the company, so we are pleased that there is now a deal.

“Unite will always back our members in the fight for good jobs, pay and conditions in the offshore sector.”

The trade union remains in dispute with a number of offshore employers with additional Petrofac workers announcing strike dates over the next month alongside Wood employees.