Oil & Gas

CHC’s ClearSkies carbon-cutting tech takes off with Shell on board

By Ryan Duff
20/06/2023, 2:56 pm
© Supplied by Image: Wullie Marr /Inside CHC's Aberdeen hanger
Inside CHC's Aberdeen hanger

The Aberdeen-based helicopter operator CHC has launched software to cut customer emissions and Shell was amongst the first to try it out.

The new ‘ClearSkies’ technology from CHC was incorporated into the company’s bespoke Operational Flight Planning System to enhance flight profiles, reduce fuel use and optimise CO2 emission reductions.

The enhanced flight planning software, which was tested by the firm’s technical pilots, maps the most fuel-efficient routes for customers.

ClearSkies considers factors such as helicopter type, distance, altitude, weight of the load, and current weather conditions at the time of flight.

Results from trials in Australia and Brazil found that ClearSkies delivers an average reduction in CO2 emissions of at least 5%, with no discernible change in customer flight programmes, according to CHC.

Ready for takeoff

The operator says that the new software is available for its customers globally on AW139, AW189 and S92 fleets, with further rollout planned for its H175 fleet.

Shell’s senior vice president of UK upstream, Simon Roddy, visited CHC’s Aberdeen base to oversee the inaugural ClearSkies flight for his firm.

Recently, the CHC announced that it had secured a multimillion-pound contract with Shell to support its operations in the North Sea for five years.

© Supplied by CHC
Shell’s Simon Roddy (Right) visits CHC’s Aberdeen base for ClearSkies takeoff.

The chief executive of CHC, Jørn Madsen, said: “We’re committed to taking good care of our people, our business operations and the environment.

“The aviation industry has an important role to play in reducing global emissions and we’re proud to spearhead more sustainable flights and a reduction of our carbon footprint in the helicopter sector.”

CHC and Sustainable Aviation Fuel

As part of its ClearSkies programme, CHC is also introducing Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), providing a lower carbon alternative for customers.

The firm offers SAF at its bases in Aberdeen, Norway and Den Helder with further roll-out being planned across its operations in the coming months.

CHC is also making SAF available as a customer option at selected offshore locations this year through a partnership between Air BP and Swire Energy Service.

© Supplied by Image: Wullie Marr /
CHC helicopter at the firm’s hanger in Dyce, Aberdeen

Vice president of safety, compliance and flight standards, John Hopkinson, added: “We firmly believe that sustainable practices and responsible operations go hand in hand with business success.

“Through technological advancements delivered by our team, we are able to deliver demonstrable reductions in CO2 emissions for our customers.

“Together, we can contribute to a more sustainable and greener future for the aviation industry and beyond.”

