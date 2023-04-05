Shell to take off from CHC’s Dyce hanger for the next five years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Shell to take off from CHC’s Dyce hanger for the next five years

By Ryan Duff
05/04/2023, 10:19 am Updated: 05/04/2023, 6:30 pm
© Supplied by CHC Stefano MassiniCHC's helicopter ad Aberdeen facility. Picture: Stefano Massini
CHC's helicopter ad Aberdeen facility. Picture: Stefano Massini

Dyce-based helicopter operator, CHC, has secured a multimillion-pound contract with energy supermajor Shell (LON: SHEL) to support its operations in the North Sea for five years.

The Helicopter operator will support Shell from its hanger in Aberdeen from July this year and the contract will run until 2028.

This is a brand new contract between the two firms, in addition to agreements CHC and Shell already have in the Central North Sea.

Although no confirmation has been given on the value of the deal, CHC says the “contract provides for two H175 helicopters, a move towards new generation aircraft offering greater efficiencies.”

Director of Air & Sea Analytics, Steve Robertson says that “Likely that this contract is worth circa $70m to CHC.”

Mr Robertson adds: “CHC will be flying to Shell producing assets such as Gannet, Pierce, Nelson and Shearwater and also to assets they are decommissioning such as Brent in addition to any mobile rigs they may have under contract for drilling/work-over/abandonment of wells.

“There are some material field developments coming up such as Jackdaw.”

The aircraft will be used for transportation services to Shell’s new and existing Central and Northern North Sea installations.

CHC has been asked but could not confirm how many extra flights will take off from Dyce as a result of this deal.

© Supplied by Image: Wullie Marr /
Helicopters under maintenance at CHC’s Aberdeen hanger

Dave Grant, sales director EMEA, CHC, commented: “Shell has been a core customer of CHC’s for close to a decade now, and this latest contract consolidates our long-term strategic relationship in the market.

“Our operations in the North Sea continue to go from strength to strength – we have a fantastic team who strive every day to deliver an unmatched quality of service and will ensure Shell’s team members can always reach their destinations and return home safely and efficiently.

“We have been actively supporting the North Sea energy market for decades, combining local market knowledge and expertise with an aptitude for innovation, with safety and sustainability at the core of our operations.”

Offshore Helicopter Services UK Sale

This comes as CHC’s sale of Offshore Helicopter Services UK to the South African Ultimate Aviation has been approved by the UK competition standards watchdog.

“With this partnership, we can access greater resources, more scope for expansion, and improved efficiencies, all while maintaining our company culture and commitment to clients,” Ultimate Aviation said.

At the start of the year, CHC announced that it had closed a deal to offload Offshore Helicopter Services UK to the South African firm after the UK competition watchdog ordered the sale of the Babcock business.

CHC’s acquisition of its competitor was blocked as the competition authority claimed it would “significantly reduce rivalry” in the North Sea.

