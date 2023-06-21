OMC reflects on a ‘few busy weeks’, with work at Kincardine, SNS and Gulf of Mexico

It has been a whirlwind last month for Offshore Marine Contractors (OMC) as the Dutch firm wrapped up a number of projects across the globe.

“A few busy weeks” have now come to an end for the rig moving company, with “various marine projects completed worldwide”

Among them, and “on the renewables side”, OMC successfully unhooked one of the turbines at the Kincardine wind farm, off Aberdeenshire, from its moorings.

The 9.5 megawatt (MW) floating unit was then towed to Rotterdam where maintenance work will be carried out, before it is reconnected later this month.

Kincardine, among the world’s largest floating wind farms, has been dogged with problems and several of the project’s turbines have had to be repaired.

© Supplied by OMC

A few hundred miles south OMC aided in the removal of the A2D Amethyst topside on the UK continental shelf.

A joint operation by Perenco and Petrodec, the removal was carried out using the latter’s patented “skidding” technique.

The structure was moved on the Erda decommissioning jack-up, which was then towed to Vlissingen in the Netherlands.

Once the A2D Amethyst topside had been deposited, the Erda was towed back to the Southern North Sea to continue work on shutting down the Ravenspurn fields.

OMC also towed the Seafox 7, a construction and maintenance jack up, to Rotterdam to prepare the unit for its next assignment in the German Bight.

“With all its four legs close to vulnerable assets on the seabed alongside the Inde platform on the UKCS, the Seafox 7 was carefully repositioned to a position clear of assets to start the tow,” OMC said in a post on LinkedIn.

© Supplied by OMC

“After a 100 nautical mile tow the unit arrived at the Maasvlakte for conducting a planned underwater inspection. On completion the Seafox 7 relocated at Schiedam to prepare for its next project offshore.”

Finally in the Gulf of Mexico OMC was tasked with providing on and offshore marine assistance in safely mooring a 260 foot barge alongside a platform, located some 65 nautical miles off the coast of Galveston, Texas.