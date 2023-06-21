OMC reflects on a ‘few busy weeks’, with work at Kincardine, SNS and Gulf of Mexico

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

OMC reflects on a ‘few busy weeks’, with work at Kincardine, SNS and Gulf of Mexico

By Hamish Penman
21/06/2023, 11:18 am Updated: 21/06/2023, 2:11 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by OMCOMC busy projects
The A2D platform at the Amethyst field in the Southern North Sea was removed at the end of last month.

It has been a whirlwind last month for Offshore Marine Contractors (OMC) as the Dutch firm wrapped up a number of projects across the globe.

“A few busy weeks” have now come to an end for the rig moving company, with “various marine projects completed worldwide”

Among them, and “on the renewables side”, OMC successfully unhooked one of the turbines at the Kincardine wind farm, off Aberdeenshire, from its moorings.

The 9.5 megawatt (MW) floating unit was then towed to Rotterdam where maintenance work will be carried out, before it is reconnected later this month.

Kincardine, among the world’s largest floating wind farms, has been dogged with problems and several of the project’s turbines have had to be repaired.

© Supplied by OMC
The Kincardine wind farm off Aberdeen has been best my difficulties since starting operation.

A few hundred miles south OMC aided in the removal of the A2D Amethyst topside on the UK continental shelf.

A joint operation by Perenco and Petrodec, the removal was carried out using the latter’s patented “skidding” technique.

The structure was moved on the Erda decommissioning jack-up, which was then towed to Vlissingen in the Netherlands.

Once the A2D Amethyst topside had been deposited, the Erda was towed back to the Southern North Sea to continue work on shutting down the Ravenspurn fields.

OMC also towed the Seafox 7, a construction and maintenance jack up, to Rotterdam to prepare the unit for its next assignment in the German Bight.

“With all its four legs close to vulnerable assets on the seabed alongside the Inde platform on the UKCS, the Seafox 7 was carefully repositioned to a position clear of assets to start the tow,” OMC said in a post on LinkedIn.

© Supplied by OMC
Seafox 7 is a four-legged, self-elevating jack-up unit for accommodation, construction, maintenance, and well services.

“After a 100 nautical mile tow the unit arrived at the Maasvlakte for conducting a planned underwater inspection. On completion the Seafox 7 relocated at Schiedam to prepare for its next project offshore.”

Finally in the Gulf of Mexico OMC was tasked with providing on and offshore marine assistance in safely mooring a 260 foot barge alongside a platform, located some 65 nautical miles off the coast of Galveston, Texas.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts