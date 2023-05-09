Petrodec toasts removal of A2D topsides at Amethyst field

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

Petrodec toasts removal of A2D topsides at Amethyst field

By Andrew Dykes
09/05/2023, 10:54 am
© Supplied by PetrodecThe Amethyst A2D topsides on board the ERDA rig after removal.
The Amethyst A2D topsides on board the ERDA rig after removal.

Petrodec has successfully removed topsides from the A2D platform at the Amethyst field in the southern North Sea ahead of dismantling in the Netherlands.

A joint operation by Perenco and decommissioning services specialist Petrodec, the removal was carried out using the latter’s patented “skidding” technique – in which the structure was move onto the dedicated jack-up rig ERDA.

With a weight of 1,179 tonnes, Petrodec said it was the heaviest topside to have been removed from the field so far.

Perenco received the green light from the UK Government in 2020 to remove the four Amethyst gas field platforms from the Southern North Sea, about 30 miles east of the Yorkshire coast.

Last year it also handed over operatorship of A2D to Petrodec to carry out the works.

The milestone removal follows a hydrocarbon safe (HCS) campaign across all four platforms and brine flushing of intra-field and export pipelines, the plug and abandon of all platform wells, and the removal of C1D, B1D and A2D topsides which weighed a combined 2,900 tonnes.

The final operation to remove topsides and four steel jackets at the A1D platform are scheduled from January 2024.

All topsides so far, including A2D, have been moved to Vlissingen in the Netherlands for final dismantling and recycling.

© Supplied by Petrodec
Skidding of the Amethyst A2D topsides onto the ERDA rig.

Commenting on the removal of the latest structure, Petrodec general manager Rainier Verhulst said: “The successful and safe skidding operation to remove the heaviest topside to date exemplifies Petrodec’s technical ingenuity as a decommissioning specialist, bringing together the technical expertise of a contractor and the reliability of a decommissioning operator.

“It also clearly highlights Perenco’s integrated approach to late-life assets, first extending the production lifespan of assets by operational efficiencies and investment, then developing innovative and fit-for-purpose solutions to safely decommission the facilities. I would like to thank all of those involved.”

Amethyst was one of the later-life assets acquired by Perenco from BP in 2012 as part a package of SNS assets.

Perenco subsequently consolidated its position to 100% on Amethyst by acquiring the participating interests of Centrica and Murphy Oil.

Amethyst consisted of four conventional fixed jacket wellhead structures with helipads and cranes installed and brought into production between 1989 and 1991.

The platforms A1D, A2D, B1D and C1D had six or nine slots, and six or seven producing wells. The field stopped producing in 2020, following which Perenco UK started the application for decommissioning operations in collaboration with Petrodec – a service provider in which the group is an investor.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts