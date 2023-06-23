Neptune takeover: ‘Strategic logic’ to Eni’s decision, says analyst

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Neptune takeover: ‘Strategic logic’ to Eni’s decision, says analyst

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
23/06/2023, 2:14 pm Updated: 23/06/2023, 2:15 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Neptune/EniNeptune eni takeover
Eni's long-expected takeover of Neptune Energy has finally been confirmed, with the deal expected to close next year.

Analysts have highlighted Neptune Energy’s bountiful gas reserves as a driving force behind its impending takeover.

RBC Capital Markets says there is “strategic logic” to Eni’s (NYSE: E) decision to move for the private-equity back operator given its portfolio.

The weighting of gas gives the Italian supermajor  a “carbon intensity materially below” its current average.

Eni formally announced its long-expected takeover of Neptune on Friday, with plans to hand the firm’s Norwegian operations over to Var Energi, in which the group has a controlling stake.

Eni to acquire Neptune Energy, with Norwegian assets going to Var, as $4.9bn deal unveiled

Combined the deals are worth just shy of $5 billion and, subject to clearing certain hurdles, are slated to complete at the start of next year.

It is understood there wont be any impact on Neptune’s 200 or so employees in London or Aberdeen, while the firm’s German operations will be carved out.

Adding gas production

Reacting to the deal, RBC’s Biraj Borkhataria said: “The transaction adds gas-weighted production in the UK, Netherlands, Algeria & Egypt, Indonesia, and Australia to Eni’s global portfolio, and is expected to support the company’s stated objective to increase the share of gas volumes in its portfolio to 60% by 2030.

He added: “As we noted earlier, there appears to be strategic logic to this move given the gas weighting, which also leaves it with a carbon intensity materially below the average for Eni at the moment.

Neptune Energy © AJL
Neptune Energy’s offices in Aberdeen.

“Although it hasn’t been flagged this morning, we would expect the acquisition to result in an upgrade to Eni’s GGP guidance over the medium term, given the acquisition will add 4bcm of supply to Eni along with the potential for synergies via access to additional pipeline capacity. Finally, the combined EV for the transactions of ~$4.9bn comes in just below the low end of the range of $5-6bn mentioned in media reports.”

Production from the assets acquired by Eni, excluding those acquired by Var, stood at almost 60 thousands barrels of oil equivalent per day (kboed) in 2022.

Acquiring a ‘high performing’ business

There is scope for cost synergies too, particularly around “exploration and development including more CCS, financial and midstream value upside potential”, RBC notes.

Speaking as part of a conference call later on Friday, Eni chief executive Claudio Descalzi said: “We are already an important producer in each of Neptune’s country of operation, with the exception of Netherlands, which even so is still aligned with our broader North Sea footprint, and of course our European midstream activities.”

Eni Dogger Bank
Claudio Descalzi, CEO, Eni

He added: “Bringing the additional gas production into our portfolio, and the low emissions profile of the assets themselves at around six kilograms of CO2 per barrel, is consistent with advancing our mission objectives, as part of us addressing the energy trilemma.

“We are very proud to bring into Eni this high performing business, which will contribute to our cash flow growth, our lower emission profile and our shareholder delivery, and we look forward to closing the transaction.”

