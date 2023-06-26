Petrofac signs £250 million field extension contract with NEO Energy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Petrofac signs £250 million field extension contract with NEO Energy

By Ryan Duff
26/06/2023, 4:58 pm
© SYSTEMThe Global Producer III floating production vessel.
The Global Producer III floating production vessel.

Petrofac has signed an extension to its integrated services contract with NEO Energy worth £250 million.

The deal will see Petrofac continue its maintenance, engineering and construction work on NEO Energy’s UK-based floating production storage offtake (FPSO) vessel, Global Producer III.

This is in addition to well management and well operator support for 25 wells across four fields in the Central UK North Sea which Petrofac provides. This was extended for five years in 2022.

The vessel, under current estimations, is set to continue production until “at least 2026,” Petrofac says, then it is due for its next reclassification by DNV.

However, Petrfac and NEO Energy are working to prolong the life of the field beyond 2026.

Nick Shorten, chief operating officer for Petrofac’s Asset Solutions business, said: “Our partnership with NEO Energy has seen us collectively overhaul production efficiency, maintenance execution and safe operations.

“Our proven approach to late-life asset transformation, including a robust programme of continuous improvement and deployment of digital tools, has again played out to significantly extend asset life.”

Petrofac has carried out operations, maintenance, engineering and construction under an integrated delivery model with NEO Energy since 2020.

NEO Energy takes on 50% stake in Buchan

This comes as NEO Energy announced its Great Buchan Area farm-out deal with Jersey Oil and Gas.

Both firms now hold a 50% interest in the licences that comprise the development, with NEO set to become the operator.

A $170 million deal to farm-in to the assets in the Moray Firth was agreed upon by NEO, the fifth-largest producer in the UK North Sea, earlier this year.

Jersey Neo Energy buchan © JOG
NEO Energy struck a deal to acquire operatorship and a 50% stake in the Greater Buchan Area from Jersey Oil and Gas earlier this year. Image: A concept design for the Buchan development.

Jersey sold a 50% working interest in Buchan in return for up to US$33.9m in cash payments, plus US$12.5m carry to take the development through to sanction and a 12.5% carry of the Buchan development costs capped at the approved Field Development Plan cost.

With the first phase, development costs are likely to be up to US$1bn to first oil, which makes a farm out valuation worth up to $170m.

