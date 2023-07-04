Australian fossil fuels giants severely underestimate methane leaks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Australian fossil fuels giants severely underestimate methane leaks

By Bloomberg
04/07/2023, 4:07 pm
© Shutterstock / Jackson Stock Phoaustralia energy crisis
The Port of Hay Point terminal sends coal from Central Queensland’s Bowen Basin mines to ports around the world.

The “gross under-reporting” of methane leaks from Australia’s fossil fuel sector signals the urgent need for many large industrial facilities to double their rate of decarbonisation, according to a new report.

Leaks of the potent greenhouse gas from oil and gas have likely been underreported by 90%, a report published Wednesday from the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, or IEEFA, showed citing International Energy Agency’s estimates. The figure was 80% for coal.

The discrepancy corresponds to roughly 28 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent of under-reported leaks and suggests major emitters will need to accelerate efforts to meet emissions reduction obligations this decade.

“In order to stay within the newly introduced emissions caps, facilities would have to double their rate of decarbonisation and halve their emissions between 2023 and 2030,” Amandine Denis-Ryan, IEEFA Australia’s chief executive officer wrote in the report. “It is critical to correct these underestimates as soon as possible.”

Although methane is a relatively short-lived pollutant, it has a devastating impact on the climate because it has more than 80 times the warming power of carbon dioxide over a 20-year period. The potent greenhouse gas is responsible for roughly a third of the Earth’s warming.

Several countries, from the US to Turkmenistan, are getting more serious about slashing avoidable methane emissions as the rapidly rising temperatures force leaders to double down on solutions.

For years, satellite observations of methane emissions in Australia have suggested that reporting mechanisms weren’t capturing the full scope of releases from the nation’s vast fossil fuel operations. That’s problematic because activity in some areas of the country is seen to be especially dirty. In Queensland’s Bowen Basin — a major coal hub — scientists have estimated the methane intensity per unit of coal production is 47% higher than the global average.

The cheapest way to for Australia to significantly reduce its methane emissions are to reduce leaks from coal mines, according to an analysis last year from energy think tank Ember. The pits spew more than 1 million tons of methane each year, contributing nearly a quarter of the country’s emissions of the gas, Ember said in its analysis.

Australia was one of the last major developed economies to join the Global Methane Pledge – a US and EU-led initiative aiming to reduce emissions of the potent greenhouse gas 30% from 2020 levels by the end of this decade.

“We need urgent action to improve methane emissions monitoring and reduction, to ensure Australia’s industry and households do not pay for the gross under-reporting of emissions,’’ Denis-Ryan said in the report.

