Exxon sees $4 billion earnings hit from gas prices, refining

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Exxon sees $4 billion earnings hit from gas prices, refining

By Bloomberg
06/07/2023, 7:23 am
© David Paul Morris/BloombergExxon gas station sign
Signage at an Exxon Mobil gas station in Mountain View, California, U.S., on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.

Exxon Mobil Corp. said lower natural gas prices and refining margins will reduce second-quarter earnings by about $4 billion compared with the previous three months.

Lower earnings in the two divisions are likely to reduce Exxon’s net income to about $7.5 billion, RBC Capital Markets analyst Biraj Borkhataria wrote in a note. That’s well below the current Bloomberg Consensus of about $9.43 billion.

“The update is likely to be viewed negatively for earnings expectations into reporting, and we expect consensus numbers to move lower over the coming days,” Borkhataria said.

The shares dropped 1.3% in after-hours trading to $105.54 as of 5:34 p.m. in New York. Exxon is the first of the five Western oil majors to release earnings guidance for the second quarter, providing a snapshot of the full results that are expected to be released later this month.

Earnings for Big Oil companies are coming down from last year’s record levels as commodities prices ease amid rising global interest rates and China’s sluggish recovery from Covid-related lockdowns. Investors will be studying second-quarter results carefully to see if executives can stick to their pledges to return billions of dollars to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

The drop in gas prices hurt profits by about $2 billion, while lower refining margins accounted for about $2.1 billion, Exxon said in a statement Wednesday.

The lower earnings were partially offset by a $600 million gain in unsettled derivatives and $300 million in chemicals. Lower oil prices will only reduce earnings by about $100 million, the company said.

RBC said its net-income outlook excluded the movements in unsettled derivatives.

A year ago, Exxon made a record quarterly profit of $18.6 billion, boosted by a spike in energy prices caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts