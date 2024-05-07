BP reports lower than expected first quarter profit of $2.3 billion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BP reports lower than expected first quarter profit of $2.3 billion

By Mathew Perry
07/05/2024, 7:30 am Updated: 07/05/2024, 10:17 am
BP logo on a banner at Offshore Europe 2023. P&J Live.

Oil giant BP (LON:BP) has reported a first quarter profit of $2.3 billion, significantly lower than the company’s $8.2 billion result in the same period last year.

BP’s result came in below analyst predictions amid lower natural gas prices and a US refinery outage, and trailed London-listed rival Shell’s first quarter result of $7.7bn.

The first quarter of this year saw a mixed result for oil and gas supermajors, with Shell, TotalEnergies and Chevron beating analyst predictions while BP and ExxonMobil fell short.

Despite the result, BP maintained the pace of its shareholder buybacks with a $1.75bn programme announced.

BP’s first-quarter underlying replacement cost profit reached $2.7bn, down 40% on its result in Q1 2023, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached $10.3bn.

BP chief executive officer Murray Auchincloss said the firm delivered “another resilient quarter financially” and said the company continued to make progress on its strategy.

“We are simplifying and reducing complexity across BP and plan to deliver at least $2 billion of cash cost savings by the end of 2026 through high grading our portfolio, digital transformation, supply chain efficiencies and global capability hubs,” he said.

Mr Auchincloss said oil production at BP was up and the company’s ACE platform in the Caspian Sea is now producing.

Reported production for the quarter was 1,463 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, 7.6% higher than the first quarter of 2023.

BP result a ‘temporary setback’

RBC Brewin Dolphin investment manager Stuart Lamont said as with Shell last week, BP investors were looking for “reassurance” on production volumes and capital discipline.

“However, BP has missed profit expectations on the back of lower gas prices, weaker margins, and operational outages,” he said.

“The extension to the share buyback programme and maintained dividend will, nevertheless, provide shareholders with some solace, both of which suggest BP’s management team sees this as a temporary setback and remains relatively optimistic about the near-term outlook.”

