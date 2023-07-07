Former-BP CEO joins board of energy medical services provider RMI

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Former-BP CEO joins board of energy medical services provider RMI

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
07/07/2023, 11:52 am Updated: 07/07/2023, 12:11 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
BP RMI board
Former-BP CEO Bob Dudley pictured in Aberdeen in 2019.

A provider of medics to offshore platforms and rigs has beefed up its ranks with the appointment of a former BP (LON: BP) chief executive.

Bob Dudley, who was in the hot seat at the supermajor for a decade, has joined the board of directors at RMI, or Remote Medical International.

He is joined by Simon Le Clerc, who has been appointed as the firm’s director of business for the NHS.

During his 40 year career with BP, which ended in 2020, Mr Dudley executed a wide range of engineering, commercial, strategic, international and executive roles.

He is currently the chair of the international Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI), a group committed to accelerating the industry’s response to climate change.

RMI says he brings a “wealth of invaluable experience” to the firm “within key markets that will aid the company’s continued growth in the energy sector”.

Duncan Higham, CEO at RMI, said: “RMI is strengthening its senior leadership across multiple sectors, investing in our team to support those organisations involved in energy transition. In Simon, RMI has invested further in its clinical team in support of our work with the NHS. Bob and Simon bring something truly special to RMI, each with a level of industry-specific experience that will only reinforce our position within multiple sectors to support our clients.”

RMI provides medical support and risk management services for workers in a range of job sites, from remote pipeline installations to offshore wind and maritime operations.

The company has offices in USA, UK, and Africa.

 

