Oil & Gas

Kelpies reopen as police arrest oil activists who scaled metal giant

By Press Association
24/07/2023, 7:02 am Updated: 24/07/2023, 12:15 pm
© PAkelpies oil activists
Handout photo issued by This Is Rigged of their activists as they climb to the top of The Kelpies between Falkirk and Grangemouth, as part of their ongoing action targeted at the fossil fuel industry in Scotland.

Two climate activists who scaled a well-known Scottish landmark in protest at the oil industry have been arrested.

Two members of pressure group This Is Rigged scaled The Kelpies, situated between Grangemouth and Falkirk, forcing the closure of the park on Sunday.

The pair pinned a banner near the top of the head of one the horse sculptures, which read “no new oil” and “fair transition now”.

The protesters who scaled the 100ft steel giant were brought down by police and arrested.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6am on Sunday 23 July 2023, officers received a report of two protesters climbing The Kelpies structure in the Helix Park, Falkirk.

“Officers attended and a 23-year-old man and 22-year-old woman were safely removed.

“They have both been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries remain ongoing.”

The Helix Park later announced on Twitter that the park had reopened to the public.

A spokesperson said: “The Helix Park has now fully reopened for visitors following an earlier Police Scotland operation.

“We’re sorry for the disruption and look forward to seeing you soon.”

One of the climbers previously said: “In Scottish folklore, kelpies are water spirits which lure people to a watery grave.

“As the Scottish Government continues to allow oil and gas licences to go ahead in Scotland, they’re leading us to the same fate.

“The land on which the Kelpies were built will be submerged underwater by 2050. Isn’t this a bit ironic?”

