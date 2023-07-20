11 activists arrested following Grangemouth protest

The climate action group, This is Rigged, staged protests at the Grangemouth oil refinery and Rothesay Dock oil terminal, leading to the arrest of 11 of its followers.

Police used specialist climbing equipment after some of the activists climbed on oil tankers and up pipework.

Other protestors blocked the gates of Grangemouth and were subsequently taken away in police vans.

Ineos, the owner of Grangemouth said that production was unaffected by the protests.

However, the Rothesay Dock oil terminal in Clydebank was forced to shut as a result of protestor action.

This is Rigged said on Twitter: “We are shutting down the oil industry in Scotland to demand that the Scottish government steps up and says no new oil, and implements a fair transition for workers.”

The group added a message to INEOS boss Jim Ratcliffe, saying “we’re not going anywhere.”

Police were called to both sites and Ineos said the Grangemouth terminal has been “temporarily closed to traffic” over safety concerns.

An INEOS spokesperson said: “We are aware of a number of protesters at the Grangemouth Road terminal and we have mobilised our incident management team.

“We are continuing to monitor the protest activity at the terminal and we are working with Police Scotland, prioritising the safety of all those involved.

“Our manufacturing operations remain unaffected and we can now advise that the road terminal has reopened with restrictions in place due to access and egress limitations.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police Scotland have made a number of arrests following protests at the Ineos site in Grangemouth today.

“Eleven people have been arrested and officers remain in attendance.”

© Supplied by Climate Camp Scotlan

This follows news from the weekend that Climate Camp Scotland “occupied” the Grangemouth oil refinery.

Climate Camp Scotland was met with police presence when they arrived at the facility, the group added that the authorities “attempted to cordon in the protest despite participants sticking to pavements.”

Four of the activists reportedly gained access to the roof of the INEOS-owned oil refinery and held a banner reading ‘Climate Justice for Grangemouth’.

The four were able to gain access to the site and remain there for seven hours, Climate Camp Scotland says.