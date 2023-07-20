11 activists arrested following Grangemouth protest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

11 activists arrested following Grangemouth protest

By Ryan Duff
20/07/2023, 7:47 am
Ineos news
Ineos acquired a 51% share on land at Grangemouth in August

The climate action group, This is Rigged, staged protests at the Grangemouth oil refinery and Rothesay Dock oil terminal, leading to the arrest of 11 of its followers.

Police used specialist climbing equipment after some of the activists climbed on oil tankers and up pipework.

Other protestors blocked the gates of Grangemouth and were subsequently taken away in police vans.

Ineos, the owner of Grangemouth said that production was unaffected by the protests.

However, the Rothesay Dock oil terminal in Clydebank was forced to shut as a result of protestor action.

This is Rigged said on Twitter: “We are shutting down the oil industry in Scotland to demand that the Scottish government steps up and says no new oil, and implements a fair transition for workers.”

The group added a message to INEOS boss Jim Ratcliffe, saying “we’re not going anywhere.”

Police were called to both sites and Ineos said the Grangemouth terminal has been “temporarily closed to traffic” over safety concerns.

An INEOS spokesperson said: “We are aware of a number of protesters at the Grangemouth Road terminal and we have mobilised our incident management team.

“We are continuing to monitor the protest activity at the terminal and we are working with Police Scotland, prioritising the safety of all those involved.

“Our manufacturing operations remain unaffected and we can now advise that the road terminal has reopened with restrictions in place due to access and egress limitations.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police Scotland have made a number of arrests following protests at the Ineos site in Grangemouth today.

“Eleven people have been arrested and officers remain in attendance.”

© Supplied by Climate Camp Scotlan
Climate Camp Scotland protestors on the roof of the Grangemouth oil refinery

This follows news from the weekend that Climate Camp Scotland “occupied” the Grangemouth oil refinery.

Climate Camp Scotland was met with police presence when they arrived at the facility, the group added that the authorities “attempted to cordon in the protest despite participants sticking to pavements.”

Four of the activists reportedly gained access to the roof of the INEOS-owned oil refinery and held a banner reading ‘Climate Justice for Grangemouth’.

The four were able to gain access to the site and remain there for seven hours, Climate Camp Scotland says.

