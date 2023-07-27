Softer prices take toll on TotalEnergies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Softer prices take toll on TotalEnergies

In addition to these big ticket plans, the Total board approved the payment of 40% of cash flow to shareholders. The dividend increased 7.25% year on year, while another 2 billion euros was approved for buybacks.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
27/07/2023, 7:35 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Bloombergbp shell russia
Patrick Pouyanne, chief executive officer of TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies claimed “robust” second quarter results, even as adjusted EBITDA slipped 41% year on year to $11.1 billion.

For the first half of the year, adjusted EBITDA was $25.3bn, down 30%.

Chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanné said the quarter had been “favourable” but with softening oil and gas prices. “The company generated adjusted net income of $5bn and return on average capital employed [ROACE] of 22%.”

Brent prices were down 31% in the quarter, at $78.1 per barrel, while gas markers were down even more. Henry Hub was down 69%, NBP 53% and JKM 60%.

Production in the quarter was up 2% year on year, at 2.5 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. The company attributed this to new project start ups such as Ikike in Nigeria, Mero 1 in Brazil and Block 10 in Oman, in addition to acquisitions in the United Arab Emirates.

Oil production was up 12% at 1.42mn bpd, while gas was down 28% at 1.06mn boepd.

Total expects to hold production steady at 2.5mn boepd in the third quarter.

ROACE for integrated power reached 10.1%, with Total reporting adjusted net operating income and cash flow up at $450 million and $491mn respectively. In the first half, cash flow neared $1bn, more than the cash flow for all of 2022.

Total launched four major projects this quarter. The Gas Growth Integrated Project (GGIP) in Iraq, Rio Grande LNG in Texas, acquiring Total Eren and the award of contracts for the Amiral petrochemical project in Saudi Arabia.

In addition to these big ticket plans, the Total board approved the payment of 40% of cash flow to shareholders. The dividend increased 7.25% year on year, while another 2 billion euros was approved for buybacks.

Power plans

The company announced the acquisition of the outstanding stake in Total Eren yesterday.

During the quarter, it also won two maritime leases for offshore wind farms, with 3 GW of capacity, in Germany and made progress with 3 GW of solar projects in Spain. In Kazakhstan it signed a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) for battery storage in Kazakhstan and launched a 75 MWh storage project in Belgium.

Gross installed renewable power generation reached 19 GW at the end of the second quarter, an increase of more than 1 GW from the first quarter. The connection of the UK’s Seagreen project added 0.3 GW and another 0.5 GW was installed in the US.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts