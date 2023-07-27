Crondall Energy boosts headcount by 25%, opens two new offices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Crondall Energy boosts headcount by 25%, opens two new offices

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
27/07/2023, 2:03 pm
© Supplied by Crondall EnergyCrondall's Aberdeen team will move out of their current premises, and into the Capitol Building on Union Street.
Engineering consultancy Crondall Energy is toasting a period of significant growth, with fresh staff and the opening of two new offices.

Across the group the company has boosted its headcount by a quarter, bringing in staff to work on renewable energy projects, energy transition and technology development.

To accommodate the new recruits Crondall has set up shop in two new offices in Glasgow and Aberdeen.

The Glasgow office is located on Bothwell Street, and provides a “collaborative workspace” with room to grow further.

10 Bothwell Street.

Crondall’s team in the Granite City meanwhile will move out of their premises in Bon Accord Square and into the Capitol Building on Union Street.

As well as recruiting engineers to support growth in Crondall’s traditional floating production and subsea businesses, there has also been an expansion in the energy transition, floating offshore wind, offshore electrification, and hydrogen sectors.

It means that Crondall now employs over 50 personnel globally, with more plans for further growth in the future.

Anna-Louise Peters, Crondall Energy managing director, said “We are thrilled with the strategic progress we have made recently.

“The whole Crondall team has been instrumental in driving this success and our expansion is down to their hard work and dedication.

“Our significantly increased staff team and new offices help us to set the stage for further growth, against the backdrop of an exciting but challenging period of evolution for the offshore energy industry”.

Crondall Energy is embarking on a growth plan that aims to increase the firm’s presence in the  renewable energy sector, as well as the energy transition and abatement sector, while continuing to work hard on floating production and subsea projects.

