Crondall Energy boosts headcount by 25%, opens two new offices

Engineering consultancy Crondall Energy is toasting a period of significant growth, with fresh staff and the opening of two new offices.

Across the group the company has boosted its headcount by a quarter, bringing in staff to work on renewable energy projects, energy transition and technology development.

To accommodate the new recruits Crondall has set up shop in two new offices in Glasgow and Aberdeen.

The Glasgow office is located on Bothwell Street, and provides a “collaborative workspace” with room to grow further.

© Supplied by Crondall Energy

Crondall’s team in the Granite City meanwhile will move out of their premises in Bon Accord Square and into the Capitol Building on Union Street.

As well as recruiting engineers to support growth in Crondall’s traditional floating production and subsea businesses, there has also been an expansion in the energy transition, floating offshore wind, offshore electrification, and hydrogen sectors.

It means that Crondall now employs over 50 personnel globally, with more plans for further growth in the future.

Anna-Louise Peters, Crondall Energy managing director, said “We are thrilled with the strategic progress we have made recently.

“The whole Crondall team has been instrumental in driving this success and our expansion is down to their hard work and dedication.

“Our significantly increased staff team and new offices help us to set the stage for further growth, against the backdrop of an exciting but challenging period of evolution for the offshore energy industry”.

Crondall Energy is embarking on a growth plan that aims to increase the firm’s presence in the renewable energy sector, as well as the energy transition and abatement sector, while continuing to work hard on floating production and subsea projects.