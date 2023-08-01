UK government launches call for evidence for oil and gas fiscal regime

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

UK government launches call for evidence for oil and gas fiscal regime

By Ryan Duff
01/08/2023, 12:16 pm
© Supplied by Zara Farrar / HM TreThe Chancellor Jeremy Hunt walks outside Downing Street with the Budget box.
The Chancellor Jeremy Hunt walks outside Downing Street with the Budget box.

The UK government is launching a review of its oil and gas fiscal regime and has launched a call for evidence.

In the wake of the announcement that hundreds of new North Sea licences will be granted, Rishi Sunak’s government looks to gather opinions on “how the design of the long-term fiscal regime has an impact on the activity of the sector.”

The review focuses on how the fiscal regime can support the UK’s energy security and meet demands “while also realising our net-zero commitments in the medium and long term.”

This call for evidence covers “long-term future for the regime rather than short-term changes” and therefore does not cover the controversial Energy Profits Levy (EPL), or windfall tax.

Windfall tax

Earlier this year, the UK Government announced that the windfall tax will be removed if oil and gas prices fall to “historically normal levels”.

The North Sea industry is currently taxed at 75% of profits, including the 35% windfall tax, which was introduced last year amid surging prices.

But the government said today if these fall “for a sustained period the tax rate for oil and gas companies will return to 40%”.

For the tax rate to drop, both average oil and gas prices need to fall to, or below, $71.40 per barrel for oil and £0.54 per therm for gas, for two consecutive quarters.

spring budget windfall unlikely

However, Claire Angell, partner and head of energy tax at KPMG in the UK said at the time: “Forward price curves currently indicate that this relief will never kick in.”

Following Rishi Sunak’s statement on the hundreds of licenses set to be awarded, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce chief executive, Russell Borthwick, welcomed the news but criticised the current taxation system in place for oil and gas companies.

He said: “This windfall tax is well past its sell-by date and is hampering investment in the here and now.

“And while the Treasury has set a price floor, they’ve done so knowing there’s little chance of it being triggered any time soon.

“Companies cannot have the confidence to invest in the future as long as it remains.”

19 questions on the UK fiscal regime

The government sets out 19 questions for respondents to answer on the current and future fiscal policy concerning oil and gas companies in the UK.

There are 22 questions listed, however, the first three gather information on the person answering the question, rather than their opinions on the fiscal regime.

The questions cover topics such as hurdles to investment in UK waters, how the industry is evolving, expectations for the country’s future, and investment reliefs, to name a few.

The deadline for submissions is 11 September 2023.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts