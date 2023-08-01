Rishi Sunak wants to ‘max out’ North Sea oil and gas development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Rishi Sunak wants to ‘max out’ North Sea oil and gas development

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn said the Tories “appear to have adopted an almost Donald Trump-like stance of ‘drill, baby, drill’.”
By Adele Merson and Justin Bowie
01/08/2023, 12:19 pm
© PAPrime Minister Rishi Sunak during his visit to Shell St Fergus Gas Plant in Peterhead, Aberdeenshire.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during his visit to Shell St Fergus Gas Plant in Peterhead, Aberdeenshire.

Rishi Sunak says he wants to “max out developments” in the North Sea and pledged to back more than 100 new licences for oil and gas fields – but faced criticism he was behaving like Donald Trump.

The prime minister gave his full-throated support to continued drilling in the North Sea during a visit to approve funding for a major north-east “carbon capture” scheme.

He refused to say if he would back the controversial Rosebank field to the west of Shetland, when asked by reporters, but hinted strongly that he would.

Mr Sunak announced plans to grant fresh oil and gas licences ahead of the trip, attracting support from industry – and criticism over the potential impact on the climate.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn said the Tories “appear to have adopted an almost Donald Trump-like stance of ‘drill, baby, drill’.”

Speaking on Monday, the prime minister stressed decisions are made through a “regulatory process”.

But he added: “My view is we should max-out the opportunities we have here in the North Sea because that’s good for our energy security, good for jobs, particularly in Scotland and it’s good for the climate because the alternative is shipping energy from half way around the world with three or four times the carbon emissions.”

He also hit out at Labour’s refusal to support new oil and gas fields, claiming it would be “bad for the British economy and jobs”.

‘Not serious’

Mr Sunak was at the Shell St Fergus gas plant on Monday to give his formal backing to the Acorn project, which is estimated to create more than 20,000 jobs.

It comes after years of frustration for the scheme which twice lost out on carbon capture funding from UK ministers.

The prime minister said the UK has the opportunity to “lead the world in” the new technology, as he praised the skills base located in the north-east.

But he came under fire from opposition politicians and environmental campaigners for his stance around future oil and gas exploration.

© Supplied by Stephen Flynn MP
Stephen Flynn

Mr Flynn, MP for Aberdeen South, said he fears the approach of trying to extract “every last drop of oil” will not necessarily attract those in the renewables sector to invest.

He said: “In the short, medium and long-term that’s where we’re ultimately going to go.

“I don’t think the UK Government’s in the right place on this. But similarly I would certainly be against those who advocate for an immediate shutdown in the North Sea.”

First Minister Humza Yousaf said Mr Sunak’s remarks proved the Tories were “not serious about tackling the climate emergency”.

He said: “For the PM to announce unlimited extraction of oil and gas, in the week the UN has confirmed July is set to be the hottest month in human history, shows the PM is willing to recklessly gamble the future of our planet for cheap political gain.”

‘Much needed clarity’

But others welcomed the move, including energy tycoon Sir Ian Wood who said it “provides much needed clarity for the industry”.

The Aberdeen billionaire added: “It makes absolutely no sense to reduce our reliance on domestic oil and gas production only to increase carbon heavier imports from overseas and place in jeopardy tens of thousands of jobs with would be both economically and environmentally counterproductive.

sturgeon windfall tax © Supplied by Kami Thomson / DC Th
Sir Ian Wood

“We must proceed to deliver a managed and just transition that protects jobs and encourages our oil and gas industry to make the investments required that will in turn help us accelerate toward new and green energies.”

David Whitehouse, chief executive of Offshore Energies UK, described the commitment to new licences as a “welcome boost for energy security and jobs”.

He added: “There are currently 283 active oil and gas fields in the North Sea, by 2030 around 180 of those will have ceased production due to natural decline.

“If we do not replace maturing oil and gas fields with new ones, the rate of production will decline much faster than we can replace them with low carbon alternatives.”

Russell Borthwick, chief executive of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce said: “We know that oil and gas will be required, albeit in declining amounts, as we transition towards a greener future.

“It makes far more sense for us to produce our own — at lower cost and with lower emissions — than importing this resource from overseas.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts