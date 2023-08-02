Wood secures three-year services deal with Shell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Wood secures three-year services deal with Shell

By Andrew Dykes
02/08/2023, 7:58 am Updated: 02/08/2023, 9:47 am
© Supplied by -Wood turning company around
Wood offices in Aberdeen.

Wood has confirmed the award of a multi-year enterprise framework agreement to continue providing services for Shell’s global projects.

The agreement will see Wood (LON:WG) continue to support projects conventional energy projects as well as transition projects in the carbon capture, low-carbon fuels and hydrogen sectors, it said.

The value of the contract was not disclosed.

Work will span the engineering group’s consulting, engineering procurement and project management, and covers Shell’s (LON:SHEL) greenfield and brownfield projects around the world.

It will also harness expertise in decarbonisation, digitalisation and asset life extension to enhance assets.

Under the three-year framework, with options for two one-year extensions, services will be provided by Wood’s consulting and engineering teams in Europe, North America, Latin America, South-East Asia, Australia and the Middle East.

Wood CEO Ken Gilmartin said: “This award continues a 70-year relationship between Shell and Wood, spanning more than 20 countries and numerous major projects.

“Complex project excellence is where we excel and we are aligned with Shell in our strategic ambitions to deliver the energy the world needs today while simultaneously delivering the energy transition at pace. We look forward to continuing to partner with Shell as we work to design a better energy future together.”

It follows a positive half-year trading update from the Aberdeen-headquartered firm last month, in which it posted revenue of nearly $3 billion, and an order book of nearly $6bn.

The group also boosted its headcount during the period by 5%, taking its total workforce to 35,600 people, on the back of “significant contract wins”.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts