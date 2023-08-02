Wood secures three-year services deal with Shell

Wood has confirmed the award of a multi-year enterprise framework agreement to continue providing services for Shell’s global projects.

The agreement will see Wood (LON:WG) continue to support projects conventional energy projects as well as transition projects in the carbon capture, low-carbon fuels and hydrogen sectors, it said.

The value of the contract was not disclosed.

Work will span the engineering group’s consulting, engineering procurement and project management, and covers Shell’s (LON:SHEL) greenfield and brownfield projects around the world.

It will also harness expertise in decarbonisation, digitalisation and asset life extension to enhance assets.

Under the three-year framework, with options for two one-year extensions, services will be provided by Wood’s consulting and engineering teams in Europe, North America, Latin America, South-East Asia, Australia and the Middle East.

Wood CEO Ken Gilmartin said: “This award continues a 70-year relationship between Shell and Wood, spanning more than 20 countries and numerous major projects.

“Complex project excellence is where we excel and we are aligned with Shell in our strategic ambitions to deliver the energy the world needs today while simultaneously delivering the energy transition at pace. We look forward to continuing to partner with Shell as we work to design a better energy future together.”

It follows a positive half-year trading update from the Aberdeen-headquartered firm last month, in which it posted revenue of nearly $3 billion, and an order book of nearly $6bn.

The group also boosted its headcount during the period by 5%, taking its total workforce to 35,600 people, on the back of “significant contract wins”.