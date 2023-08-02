Shelf bags £13m North Sea drilling work with CNOOC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Shelf bags £13m North Sea drilling work with CNOOC

By Andrew Dykes
02/08/2023, 10:28 am
© Supplied by CNOOCCnooc UK Portfolio
CNOOC's North Sea Golden Eagle platform

Shelf Drilling has secured a contract for drilling work at CNOOC’s Golden Eagle field in the central North Sea.

The award will see the Shelf Drilling Fortress jack-up rig deployed for operations at Golden Eagle, around 70 miles off Aberdeen.

Awarded to Shelf’s Oslo-listed North Sea subsidiary (OSLO:SDNS), the contract covers two wells, and is expected to last between four and five months.

The contract value for this firm period is approximately $17 million (£13.3m), and includes options for additional wells with a total estimated duration of 13 months.

The firm acquired the 2014-built Fortress jack-up – formerly known as the Noble Sam Hartley –  alongside four other units sold off by Noble Drilling in a bid to address competition concerns as a result of its takeover of rival Maersk Drilling.

Shelf said operations are planned to start up in September 2023.

CNOOC operates Golden Eagle with a 36.54% share, alongside EnQuest (26.69%), NEO Energy (31.56%) and ONE-Dyas (5.21%).

The contract marks the latest in a series of campaigns at the field after warnings of declining output in recent years.

While the asset only started up in 2014 and produced nearly 15 million boe in 2021, it has dropped out of the rankings for the North Sea’s top 15 production hubs this year, reaching 17th place – despite having previously held the number eight spot.

A four-well infill campaign was completed in 2021, while another began last December from which first oil was expected in June 2023.

In a trading update in May, joint venture partner EnQuest said it expected a further a platform well programme to commence later in the year.

Meanwhile, reports earlier this year suggest CNOOC has paused a mooted sale of its UK portfolio after initial offers for its assets failed to meet expectations. The Chinese oil giant may look to resume the sales process this year, if conditions improve.

