Montrose Port Authority welcomes new Chief Commercial Officer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Montrose Port Authority welcomes new Chief Commercial Officer

By Ryan Duff
07/08/2023, 11:39 am
© Supplied by Montrose Port AuthorMontrose Port Authority welcomes new chief commercial officer, Ann Rooney.
Montrose Port Authority welcomes new chief commercial officer, Ann Rooney.

Montrose Port Authority (MPA). has appointed Ann Rooney as its new chief commercial officer.

With over 15 years of experience in the ports, maritime and international logistics sector, Ms Rooney will be supporting chief executive officer, Captain Tom Hutchison, and the wider MPA team.

She has previously worked as the Business Development Director at FIS Chemicals and Business Development Manager at Forth Ports.

In her new role at MPA, Ms Rooney will take the lead on delivering strategic growth for the port.

‘Absolutely thrilled to be joining Montrose Port Authority’

Ms Rooney said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be joining Montrose Port Authority during this remarkable period of exponential growth.”

This comes as “Montrose positions itself as the key hub for operations and maintenance activity for offshore renewables as well as emerging marine and energy technologies in Scotland,” MPA says.

The new chief commercial officer added: “The port has been witnessing tremendous progress in the offshore energy sector, and I am eagerly looking forward to contributing to its journey of becoming a dynamic hub for renewables and innovation.”

© Supplied by Montrose Port Author
Montrose Port Authority CEO Tom Hutchison and CCO Ann Rooney

Mr Hutchison was “delighted” to welcome Ms Rooney to the MPA team as she brings four and a half years of experience working in the renewables, decommissioning and oil and gas industries from her previous role at Forth Ports.

Before working for Forth Ports, Ms Rooney was employed by the transportation and logistics provider, DB Schenker, for over six years. At this company, she held various positions such as business development manager.

Rooney also worked for GAC Shipping as a ships agent and project coordinator, a role that led to working in ports both in the UK and overseas.

MPA chief executive, Tom Hutchison said: “With her deep understanding of the maritime and energy industries and proven track record of working in senior leadership positions, Ann’s experience will be immensely valuable as we continue to open ourselves to exciting opportunities, develop our service offering and drive sustainable growth for the benefit of our local community and the wider regional economy.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts