Montrose Port Authority welcomes new Chief Commercial Officer

Montrose Port Authority (MPA). has appointed Ann Rooney as its new chief commercial officer.

With over 15 years of experience in the ports, maritime and international logistics sector, Ms Rooney will be supporting chief executive officer, Captain Tom Hutchison, and the wider MPA team.

She has previously worked as the Business Development Director at FIS Chemicals and Business Development Manager at Forth Ports.

In her new role at MPA, Ms Rooney will take the lead on delivering strategic growth for the port.

‘Absolutely thrilled to be joining Montrose Port Authority’

Ms Rooney said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be joining Montrose Port Authority during this remarkable period of exponential growth.”

This comes as “Montrose positions itself as the key hub for operations and maintenance activity for offshore renewables as well as emerging marine and energy technologies in Scotland,” MPA says.

The new chief commercial officer added: “The port has been witnessing tremendous progress in the offshore energy sector, and I am eagerly looking forward to contributing to its journey of becoming a dynamic hub for renewables and innovation.”

© Supplied by Montrose Port Author

Mr Hutchison was “delighted” to welcome Ms Rooney to the MPA team as she brings four and a half years of experience working in the renewables, decommissioning and oil and gas industries from her previous role at Forth Ports.

Before working for Forth Ports, Ms Rooney was employed by the transportation and logistics provider, DB Schenker, for over six years. At this company, she held various positions such as business development manager.

Rooney also worked for GAC Shipping as a ships agent and project coordinator, a role that led to working in ports both in the UK and overseas.

MPA chief executive, Tom Hutchison said: “With her deep understanding of the maritime and energy industries and proven track record of working in senior leadership positions, Ann’s experience will be immensely valuable as we continue to open ourselves to exciting opportunities, develop our service offering and drive sustainable growth for the benefit of our local community and the wider regional economy.”