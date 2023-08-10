Petrofac backlog swells after ‘strongest period for new awards in many years’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Petrofac backlog swells after ‘strongest period for new awards in many years’

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
10/08/2023, 7:50 am Updated: 10/08/2023, 7:52 am
© Supplied by PetrofacPetrofac’s order backlog has nearly doubled in recent months after its “strongest period for new awards in many years”.

Petrofac’s (LON: PFC) order backlog has nearly doubled in recent months after its “strongest period for new awards in many years”.

At the end of June the group’s order book stood at $6.6 billion, up from $3.4bn at the turn of the year, underpinned by work in engineering and construction, and asset solutions.

The energy services giant has also made “good progress” in resolving historical contractual disputes to release working capital in the second half of the year.

But while the new awards drove growth in the backlog, they made a “minimal impact on other financial metrics in the period”.

Unveiling its 2023 half year results on Thursday, Petrofac posted pre-tax losses of $160 million, compared to profits of $34m for H1 2022.

The financial performance “reflected low levels of activity on the legacy portfolio of contracts”, the group said.

Petrofac CEO
Tareq Kawash became Petrofac CEO in March.

Tareq Kawash, Petrofac’s chief executive said: “Whilst the first half of 2023 reflected the challenges of the legacy contract portfolio, it was also Petrofac’s strongest period for new awards in many years. Thanks to the efforts of our people around the Group, we secured US$4.3 billion of new orders in core markets and in new energies. This high-quality backlog, a growing talented team and a diverse pipeline of future opportunities provides Petrofac with a strong base from which to move forward.

“As I look ahead to the second half, my focus is on continuing to close out the legacy portfolio, improving our financial resilience and strengthening the balance sheet through the commercial settlements and advance payments due in the period, whilst delivering exemplary execution and selectively bidding to grow our high-quality backlog.

“After four months as CEO, I am encouraged by the energy and drive in the business. We have demonstrated the strength of our competitive position with a succession of significant contract wins, providing us with confidence and momentum to deliver further progress in the second half and beyond.”

Analyst take

Reacting to the group’s financials, Alex Smith, an analyst with Investec, said: “The Petrofac recovery story remains slightly delayed, following on from previous years’ project disruptions, delays and cost overruns, with the impact expected through 2023. However, despite H1 being free cash flow (FCF) negative, the company continues to target being broadly FCF neutral in FY23, with a reduction in working capital H2 weighted and a reduction in net debt expected.

“Importantly, the company is making huge strides in award momentum, with the mammoth TenneT order and major wins in Algeria and the UAE potentially suggesting a quicker recovery. A robust group pipeline provides opportunities for growth, with a healthy pipeline of $60bn scheduled for award by end 2024.”

