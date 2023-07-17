Petrofac wins FPSO work from CNR International

Petrofac has won a facilities management contract from CNR International offshore Cote d’Ivoire, on the Espoir Ivoirien FPSO.

The initial contract will run for three years. Petrofac did not disclose the value of the contract, beyond describing it as “multi-million pound”.

BW Offshore sold the vessel in June to operator CNR for $20 million.

The service company said its asset solutions business would handle the work. There are around 110 people on the FPSO currently who will transfer to Petrofac. The company said it expected this transfer to complete before the end of July.

“I’m delighted that we are continuing to grow our presence in Africa with this latest contract from CNRI,” said Petrofac COO Nick Shorten. The company has “considerable global FPSO experience”, he said, with Cote d’Ivoire coming in addition to “our portfolio of service contracts in Africa. Petrofac is expanding across the continent, providing local jobs, developing local skills and collaborating with local partners.”

Petrofac and CNR already work together in the UK North Sea, focused on operations and maintenance. The Aberdeen office of Petrofac will manage the contract.

“We look forward to deploying our expertise and working collaboratively with CNRI and our new employees to effect a safe and seamless transition through to operation of the asset.”

Petrofac noted recent African contract wins. These include decommissioning for Tullow Oil in Mauritania and offshore services for BP in Mauritania and Senegal. In July 2022, Petrofac signed up to a five-year O&M contract with Tullow in Ghana on the Kwame Nkrumah.