Petrofac wins FPSO work from CNR International

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / Rigs & Vessels

Petrofac wins FPSO work from CNR International

The initial contract will run for three years. Petrofac did not disclose the value of the contract, beyond describing it as “multi-million pound”.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
17/07/2023, 9:34 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by PetrofacPetrofac full-year results

Petrofac has won a facilities management contract from CNR International offshore Cote d’Ivoire, on the Espoir Ivoirien FPSO.

The initial contract will run for three years. Petrofac did not disclose the value of the contract, beyond describing it as “multi-million pound”.

BW Offshore sold the vessel in June to operator CNR for $20 million.

The service company said its asset solutions business would handle the work. There are around 110 people on the FPSO currently who will transfer to Petrofac. The company said it expected this transfer to complete before the end of July.

“I’m delighted that we are continuing to grow our presence in Africa with this latest contract from CNRI,” said Petrofac COO Nick Shorten. The company has “considerable global FPSO experience”, he said, with Cote d’Ivoire coming in addition to “our portfolio of service contracts in Africa. Petrofac is expanding across the continent, providing local jobs, developing local skills and collaborating with local partners.”

Petrofac and CNR already work together in the UK North Sea, focused on operations and maintenance. The Aberdeen office of Petrofac will manage the contract.

“We look forward to deploying our expertise and working collaboratively with CNRI and our new employees to effect a safe and seamless transition through to operation of the asset.”

Petrofac noted recent African contract wins. These include decommissioning for Tullow Oil in Mauritania and offshore services for BP in Mauritania and Senegal. In July 2022, Petrofac signed up to a five-year O&M contract with Tullow in Ghana on the Kwame Nkrumah.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts