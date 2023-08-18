Europe gas storage is 90% full. It still may not be enough

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Europe gas storage is 90% full. It still may not be enough

By Bloomberg
18/08/2023, 12:38 pm
© BloombergEurope gas not enough
Gas pipes at the Enagas SA storage and distribution hub at the Port of Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Photographer: Angel Garcia/Bloomberg

Europe’s natural gas reserves are almost full, though that still may not be enough to see the region through winter.

The continent’s storage levels hit 90.1% capacity on Aug. 16, according to the latest data from industry group Gas Infrastructure Europe. That’s the highest on record for the time of year, and well ahead of the European Union’s Nov. 1 goal of reaching that marker.

However, inventories weren’t meant to provide all of the region’s winter gas supplies, and a storm of risks is brewing. Potential worker strikes in Australia threaten to tighten the global market for liquefied natural gas. Europe is still coping with lower flows from Russia amid the war in Ukraine. And prolonged outages in Norway recently have led to price spikes, a reminder of the market’s fragility.

In other words, Europe’s energy crisis isn’t over yet. Benchmark Dutch futures are headed for a third weekly gain on continued supply concerns, while fluctuating Friday.

The continent’s energy security “is in a much more stable position than it was this time last year,” European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said in a statement Friday. “But we have seen in recent weeks that the gas market remains sensitive.”

The region’s winter season for gas formally runs from October through March. Storage can cover up to one-third of the EU’s gas demand in the heating season, according to the European Commission. But much depends on weather conditions as freezing temperatures could accelerate withdrawals from underground stockpiles.

Gas inventories also vary by country. Nations including Germany, the Netherlands and Spain have already exceeded the EU’s target. France is among outsiders with storage levels at about 84%, after its energy supplies were disrupted earlier this year by nationwide strikes.

While European gas prices are about 90% lower than their crisis peaks last year, market nervousness and intense volatility are here to stay given that global supplies remain tight.

Germany has already warned that shortage risks will remain until early 2027 unless it adds more gas infrastructure. Next year’s market balance will depend on how much fuel will be left in storage after this winter.

